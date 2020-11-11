State and Local Briefs

Flash flood
watch in effect
Winston-Salem and most of North Carolina are under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
In Winston-Salem, flooding forced the closure of University Parkway South between Deacon Boulevard and Coliseum Drive for about two hours Wednesday evening. Police said in a news release around 8:50 p.m. that the road had reopened. Flooding was also reported on a portion of Reynolda Road.
The National Weather Service said showers, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected through Thursday night, with local amounts of up to 4 inches of rain possible here. Farther east, toward Raleigh and other places along the U.S. 1 corridor, rainfall totals could reach 4 to 6 inches.
The National Weather Service said people who live in areas that are prone to flooding should take precautions and be on the alert.
Drivers are being warned not to attempt driving through any flooded roads that they encounter, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Weather forecasters said the conditions are being caused by a stream of tropical air spreading across the state in advance of an approaching cold front. By Saturday, the high here will be only about 60, with lows in the mid-40s during the period.
Staff Report
WF Baptist gets
grant for study
of flu vaccine
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center announced Tuesday it has received a $2.9 million federal grant toward developing a flu vaccine for children under age 6 months.
There is no flu vaccine for children at that age, which makes newborns and young infants particularly susceptible to the flu. They are six times more likely to die from the infection than older children.
The four-year grant comes from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Wake Forest School of Medicine scientists are using a pre-clinical model to attempt to develop a safe and effective vaccine for those ages 6 months and younger.
"It is now recommended that pregnant women get the flu vaccine because it is currently the only way to increase the level of protection in newborns until they begin to develop their own immune response and are old enough to get a flu vaccine," said Martha Alexander-Miller, Ph.D., principal investigator of the study and director of Wake Forest Baptist’s Center for Vaccines at the Extremes of Aging.
Richard Craver
