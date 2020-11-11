State and Local Briefs

Flash flood

watch in effect

Winston-Salem and most of North Carolina are under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

In Winston-Salem, flooding forced the closure of University Parkway South between Deacon Boulevard and Coliseum Drive for about two hours Wednesday evening. Police said in a news release around 8:50 p.m. that the road had reopened. Flooding was also reported on a portion of Reynolda Road.

The National Weather Service said showers, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected through Thursday night, with local amounts of up to 4 inches of rain possible here. Farther east, toward Raleigh and other places along the U.S. 1 corridor, rainfall totals could reach 4 to 6 inches.

The National Weather Service said people who live in areas that are prone to flooding should take precautions and be on the alert.

Drivers are being warned not to attempt driving through any flooded roads that they encounter, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.