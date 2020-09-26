State and local briefs

GRAHAM — A Mooresville man was taken to the hospital Friday night after ramming a patrol car and swinging a machete at deputies in Graham, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

ACSO deputies were told about a wanted vehicle involved in a hit and run in Chapel Hill that happened around 9:15 p.m.

The vehicle had been previously fired at by a UNC police officer. Deputies were advised by communications that the suspect was armed and dangerous.

Around 10:07 p.m., deputies found the suspect vehicle in the 400 block of East Harden Street in Graham. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and tried to flee.

Around 10:12 p.m., the vehicle as stopped near the intersection of Graham Hopedale Road and River Street in Graham.

During the pursuit, the driver rammed a deputy’s patrol car.

As deputies approached the vehicle, the driver lunged through the driver side window swinging a machete at them, the release says.

Two deputies fired at the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin Michael Morley, 39, of Mooresville, was removed from the vehicle.