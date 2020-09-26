State and local briefs

Greensboro police
investigating 3
separate assaults
GREENSBORO — Police are looking into three separate aggravated assaults Friday night.
In each case officers found one person who had been injured. All three people were taken to a local hospital but no information was available on their conditions, police said in a series of news releases.
In the first assault, officers responded to a report of shots fired about 7:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Drewsbury Drive.
About 90 minutes later, officers found another person injured from an aggravated assault about 2 miles away in the area of 1373 Lees Chapel Road.
In the final assault, officers responded to a report of shots fired about 11:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Phillips Avenue. That area is about 5 miles away from the Lees Chapel Road area where the previous aggravated assault was reported.
No further information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send a tip to the P3 Tips app or website.
— Lee Newspapers
Man rams patrol car,
swings machete at
deputies in Graham
GRAHAM — A Mooresville man was taken to the hospital Friday night after ramming a patrol car and swinging a machete at deputies in Graham, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.
ACSO deputies were told about a wanted vehicle involved in a hit and run in Chapel Hill that happened around 9:15 p.m.
The vehicle had been previously fired at by a UNC police officer. Deputies were advised by communications that the suspect was armed and dangerous.
Around 10:07 p.m., deputies found the suspect vehicle in the 400 block of East Harden Street in Graham. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and tried to flee.
Around 10:12 p.m., the vehicle as stopped near the intersection of Graham Hopedale Road and River Street in Graham.
During the pursuit, the driver rammed a deputy’s patrol car.
As deputies approached the vehicle, the driver lunged through the driver side window swinging a machete at them, the release says.
Two deputies fired at the suspect.
The suspect, identified as Benjamin Michael Morley, 39, of Mooresville, was removed from the vehicle.
Deputies found that Morley had a grazed wound on his lower left leg. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.
He as charged with three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and one count of felony flee/elude arrest.
Following protocol, the deputies are on administrative leave following an investigation of the incident by the State Bureau of Investigation.
— WGHP/FOX 8
N.C. high court
orders new trial
in 2015 killing
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a 24-year-old man who was sentenced to life in prison for a 2015 killing.
The Wilmington StarNews reports that the state's highest court ruled Friday that a judge failed to give Tyler Greenfield's proposed instructions on self-defense to jurors before they convicted him of first- and second-degree murder charges in 2017.
The state Supreme Court transferred the case back to New Hanover County Superior Court for a new trial.
Greenfield was convicted of killing a man and wounding his girlfriend at an apartment where he went to buy marijuana.
— The Associated Press
N.C. man charged
with securities fraud
CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina man has been charged with misusing confidential information to make $380,000 in fraudulent securities transactions related to Duke Energy's proposed purchase of Piedmont Natural Gas Co.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Eric Hill's insider trading indictment was unsealed Friday after he made his initial appearance in federal court.
The newspaper said Hill, 44, of Charlotte, declined to be interviewed on Saturday.
Prosecutors said Hill used confidential information in October 2015 that he received from an employee of a consulting firm that provided services to Piedmont. The $4.9 billion corporate merger occurred the following year.
"Stealing material, nonpublic inside information allows a trader to cheat and earn substantial profits by trading before such news becomes public, earning profits by trading again once the news becomes public and impacts the price of a stock," U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray's office said in a news release.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday that it separately filed a civil lawsuit against Hill in federal court.
— The Associated Press
