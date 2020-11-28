State and local briefs

Rockingham
sheriff tests
positive for
COVID-19
WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page tested positive for COVID-19 but is doing well and expected to return to work on Monday, a sheriff's office spokesman said Saturday.
Sgt. Kevin Suthard said in an email the sheriff has been quarantining while he works from home since last week.
Summerfield Mayor BJ Barnes, former sheriff for Guilford County, said on Facebook Saturday he spoke with Page who said he had symptoms for several days "and it was gone." Barnes said Page and his wife are both fine.
It was not clear if there are any more cases at the sheriff's office or if anyone else was in quarantine. Suthard said he was not able to comment on any other personnel when asked about whether there were any other cases.
— Lee Newspapers
1 hurt in
Greensboro
shooting
GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday on Patterson Street, police said.
Officers responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 2200 block of Patterson Street for a report of a weapon being fired and found one person who was shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.
Police did not release any more information on the person who was shot and said no information was available on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
— Lee Newspapers
Police probe fatal
shooting near
baseball field
ASHEVILLE — Police in North Carolina say they are investigating a homicide following reports of shots being fired near a baseball field.
Asheville Police said they responded Saturday morning to the reported shooting near Montford baseball field and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police did not release the man's name and have asked the public for help in the investigation.
Police: 65-year-old
stabbed to death
ROCKY MOUNT — Police in North Carolina say they are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who suffered multiple stab wounds.
Rocky Mount Police say they received a call early Saturday of a disturbance when they found the male victim.
Officers tried unsuccessfully to save the man's life and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the man's name and said the department is actively investigating the incident.
— The Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!