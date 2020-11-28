State and local briefs

Rockingham

sheriff tests

positive for

COVID-19

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page tested positive for COVID-19 but is doing well and expected to return to work on Monday, a sheriff's office spokesman said Saturday.

Sgt. Kevin Suthard said in an email the sheriff has been quarantining while he works from home since last week.

Summerfield Mayor BJ Barnes, former sheriff for Guilford County, said on Facebook Saturday he spoke with Page who said he had symptoms for several days "and it was gone." Barnes said Page and his wife are both fine.

It was not clear if there are any more cases at the sheriff's office or if anyone else was in quarantine. Suthard said he was not able to comment on any other personnel when asked about whether there were any other cases.

— Lee Newspapers

1 hurt in

Greensboro

shooting

GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday on Patterson Street, police said.