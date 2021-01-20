State and Local Briefs

School board
to discuss high
schoolers' return
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education has called a special meeting for Thursday to discuss the return of high school students to in-school learning.
High school students are currently scheduled to return next week. Many of the state's largest school districts have paused their reopening plans because of the post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.
The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. inside the auditorium of the Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road.
The board already has a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Lisa O'Donnell
22-year-old
is missing
Police are asking for help locating a missing Winston-Salem man.
Tahj Jahkey Darity, 22, was last seen on Jan. 15 in the 2600 block of Village Trail Drive.
He is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue, zip-up jacket, blue jeans and white Nike shoes. He could be riding a black BMX-style bicycle.
Anyone with information about Darity’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
Staff Report
Spectrum starts
AccuWeather TV
AccuWeather TV Network is now delivering 24/7 weather news in the Triad from in-studio and in the field, Spectrum announced Tuesday.
The network is available on Channel 198 at no additional charge to customers who have Spectrum TV Select and higher video tiers. It provides local, regional and national weather news and information.
Spectrum offers the AccuWeather’s national weather feed with regionalized weather data for its customers in the Triad.
“AccuWeather’s programs are 100 percent focused on weather, and the combination of the network’s national forecasts and reliable local weather reporting directly aligns with our goal to provide programming that meets the interests of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of Programming Acquisition for Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of TV, internet, mobile and voice services.
AccuWeather is based in State College, Pennsylvania, and serves more than 1.5 billion people daily through the AccuWeather Network channel, digital media properties, including accuweather.com and mobile, as well as radio, TV and newspapers, digital out of home and thousands of third-party websites.
Fran Daniel
Three charged in
vehicle break-ins
Three Yadkin County residents face charges involving a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts throughout the county, authorities said Tuesday.
Damon Bill Agee, 27, of Yadkinville is charged with 30 felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle and other offenses, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said.
Melody Suzanne Dyson, 48, of Yadkinville was charged with 25 felony counts of aiding and abetting breaking and entering, six counts of aiding and abetting misdemeanor larceny, four counts of aiding and abetting felony larceny and other offenses, the sheriff's office said.
Kayla Lachelle Mauldin, 33, of Boonville was charged one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of aiding and abetting breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one felony count of aiding and abetting larceny, the sheriff's office said.
The trio were linked to break-ins of vehicles in the Courtney and Forbush communities and thefts of vehicles on along U.S. 21, Erin Lane and Windsor Road in Hamptonville, the sheriff's office said.
Agee, Maulden and Dyson were taken to the Yadkin County Jail with Agee's bond set at $225,000, Maulden's bond set at $30,000 and Dyson's bond set at $75,000, the sheriff's office said.