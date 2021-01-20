State and Local Briefs

Fran Daniel

Three charged in

vehicle break-ins

Three Yadkin County residents face charges involving a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts throughout the county, authorities said Tuesday.

Damon Bill Agee, 27, of Yadkinville is charged with 30 felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle and other offenses, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said.

Melody Suzanne Dyson, 48, of Yadkinville was charged with 25 felony counts of aiding and abetting breaking and entering, six counts of aiding and abetting misdemeanor larceny, four counts of aiding and abetting felony larceny and other offenses, the sheriff's office said.

Kayla Lachelle Mauldin, 33, of Boonville was charged one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of aiding and abetting breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one felony count of aiding and abetting larceny, the sheriff's office said.

The trio were linked to break-ins of vehicles in the Courtney and Forbush communities and thefts of vehicles on along U.S. 21, Erin Lane and Windsor Road in Hamptonville, the sheriff's office said.