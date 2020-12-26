State and local briefs

Davidson County deputies investigating after man shot, killed
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and stabbing in the 2700 block of Friendship Ledford Road.
One man was shot and later died from his injuries.
A second man was stabbed and is being treated at a local hospital.
FOX8 has been told that both victims were in their 20’s.
The case remains under investigation.
WGHP/FOX 8
New Year holiday closings, changes
In observance of the New Year holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Friday.
Forsyth County offices will be closed Friday.
State offices will be closed Friday.
Federal offices will be closed Friday.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.
Garbage collections: Tuesday, through Thursday, collected one day early. Friday collections will be Jan. 4.
Yard-waste cart collections: Normal schedule.
Red-week recycling collections: Monday through Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.
Journal staff
1 person in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting
BROWNS SUMMIT — One person was injured in a shooting on Christmas Day, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded about 9 p.m. Friday to the 4900 block of Oldway Road to a report of a shooting and found one person with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.
No further details about the victim or a possible motive or suspects was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lowes at 336-641-5966 or to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Lee Newspapers
Man sentenced for robbing pizza delivery driver
ROCKY MONT — Federal prosecutors in North Carolina say a man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.
Emmanuel Marquise Morris ordered the pizza from Domino's in Rocky Mount in January of 2019, according to court documents.
The news release said that when the driver arrived, Morris displayed a handgun and stole his cash, wallet and car. Authorities say that Morris was arrested three days later in Greensboro.
He pleaded guilty to state and federal charges, according to the news release. The federal charges were interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Federal prosecutors say he also faces separate pending robbery charges in Nash County.
A defense attorney didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment on the sentencing.
The Associated Press
2 prison inmates in North Carolina die on Christmas
RALEIGH — Officials in North Carolina say two prison inmates died on Christmas.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said inmate Corey Hudson, 25, died of an apparent suicide at the Marion Correctional Institution. Hudson was serving a four-year sentence after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon last year, officials said.
An unnamed inmate at the Nash Correctional Institution died after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials said the inmate, 81, had "extensive underlying medical issues" and tested positive for the virus earlier this month.