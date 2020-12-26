State and local briefs

Emmanuel Marquise Morris ordered the pizza from Domino's in Rocky Mount in January of 2019, according to court documents.

The news release said that when the driver arrived, Morris displayed a handgun and stole his cash, wallet and car. Authorities say that Morris was arrested three days later in Greensboro.

He pleaded guilty to state and federal charges, according to the news release. The federal charges were interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Federal prosecutors say he also faces separate pending robbery charges in Nash County.

A defense attorney didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment on the sentencing.

The Associated Press

2 prison inmates in North Carolina die on Christmas

RALEIGH — Officials in North Carolina say two prison inmates died on Christmas.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said inmate Corey Hudson, 25, died of an apparent suicide at the Marion Correctional Institution. Hudson was serving a four-year sentence after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon last year, officials said.