State and Local Briefs

Man faces charges

in fatal crash

A Winston-Salem man faces charges in connection with his alleged role in a fatal traffic crash in January on U.S. 52 South, authorities said Thursday night.

James Edward Cuthrell, 20, of Glenn Avenue is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving while his license was revoked, speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, Winston-Salem police said.

Cuthrell was served with those charges in a criminal summons, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.

A 59-year-old woman, Catalina Mariano-Cruz of Gray Avenue, died in the crash on Jan. 9.

Mariano-Cruz was a passenger in a 1997 Mercury van headed south on U.S. 52 near its interchange with U.S. 421, police said at that time. The van was in the right lane of the highway. At the same time, a 2003 Saturn driven by Cuthrell was traveling south in the highway's left lane, police said.

The two vehicles collided about 9:43 a.m., causing the van to overturn, police said.

Mariano-Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.