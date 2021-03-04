State and Local Briefs

Man faces charges
in fatal crash
A Winston-Salem man faces charges in connection with his alleged role in a fatal traffic crash in January on U.S. 52 South, authorities said Thursday night.
James Edward Cuthrell, 20, of Glenn Avenue is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving while his license was revoked, speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, Winston-Salem police said.
Cuthrell was served with those charges in a criminal summons, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.
A 59-year-old woman, Catalina Mariano-Cruz of Gray Avenue, died in the crash on Jan. 9.
Mariano-Cruz was a passenger in a 1997 Mercury van headed south on U.S. 52 near its interchange with U.S. 421, police said at that time. The van was in the right lane of the highway. At the same time, a 2003 Saturn driven by Cuthrell was traveling south in the highway's left lane, police said.
The two vehicles collided about 9:43 a.m., causing the van to overturn, police said.
Mariano-Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the van, Pedro Banos Avila, 62, of Winston-Salem was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. Cuthrell wasn't injured.
John Hinton
Police looking
for missing teen
Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are seeking the public's help in finding 16-year-old Anariah Davis.
Anariah is a Black female who is 5 feet 2 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Baux Mountain Road walking towards an unknown destination. She was wearing a tan/Burgundy hoodie, blue jeans, and peach-colored crocks.
Anariah has been diagnosed with cognitive disorder.
A Silver Alert has been issued in her disappearance and anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
Staff Report
14-year-old
missing from W-S
Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are seeking the public's help in finding Alyssa Jewel Dalton.
She is a 14-year-old white female, five feet, 5 inches tall and 148 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design of white skulls design on the front and black pants. She was last seen on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. walking away from 4682 Rosencarrie Lane in Winston-Salem.
Alyssa suffers from a cognitive disorder.
A Silver Alert has been issued in her disappearance, and anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336-728-3904. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on the organization’s Facebook page.
Staff Report
Officer injured
during chase
A Thomasville police officer was injured Thursday during a chase that began in Rowan County, authorities said.
The chase ended on Kanoy Road at U.S. 29/U.S. 70 when the suspect on a motorcycle hit the police officer, according to FOX8/WGHP, the newsgathering partner of Winston-Salem Journal.
The officer was conscious and alert but was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the television station reported.
The officer is in serious condition, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Brian Alexander Bacelli, 29, of Jamestown has been identified as the suspect and is in custody, Fox8 reported.
It was unclear Thursday why authorities were chasing Bacelli.