State and local briefs

Cumberland County Animal Services said it has received reports that an unidentified owner abandoned several dogs.

"The areas the dogs have been sighted in are heavily populated, with pockets of thickly overgrown woods, which has made capturing them very difficult," Smith said. "The dogs have also traveled more than 2 ½ miles from their original sighting."

Officials are asking for the public's help with tracking down the dogs. They say they're trying to "humanely capture the dogs with the use of tranquilizer darts, special traps and snares."

Deputy shot during domestic call; officials look for suspect

LA GRANGE — A deputy in North Carolina was shot in the neck while responding to a domestic call, and the person suspected of shooting him has been identified but not yet captured, a sheriff's office said.

Lenoir County Deputy Steven Key, 30, was shot Thursday night outside a home in La Grange, according to sheriff's office news release.

The sheriff's statement said the suspect, identified Friday as Robert Lee Strother, 30, was likely within a perimeter set up by law enforcement.

"We think we have him contained," Sheriff Ronnie Ingram stated. "As daylight comes on, we'll have a better idea."