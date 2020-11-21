State and local briefs

Thanksgiving closings, changes
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
* Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
* Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
* State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
* Federal offices will be closed Thursday.
* Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Wednesday-Friday.
* Garbage collections: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday's collections will be one day earlier. Friday's collection will be Nov. 30.
* Blue week recycling collections: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's collections will be on a regular schedule. Thursday's recycling collection will be Friday. Friday's collection will be Saturday.
* Yard waste-cart collections: Monday will be on a regular schedule. Tuesday through Thursday will be one day early.
Melissa Hall
HBCUs get $3M to help develop sensors for nuclear plants
DURHAM — Three historically Black colleges have received $3 million to use in developing devices that can find defects in nuclear facilities as they age.
According to a news release from N.C. Central University in Durham, the National Nuclear Security Administration awarded the money to N.C. Central, Elizabeth City State University and Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Principal investigator Abdennaceur Karoui is leading a group of research teams comprised of faculty and students from the three schools.
The NCCU team will examine alloys for a composition that is light, but can withstand the impact of nuclear radiation.
Students in the program will have the opportunity to study machine learning research for materials sciences, and they will be given the chance to do summer research at national laboratories.
Pack of feral dogs is on the loose after killing 11 goats
FAYETTEVILLE — Authorities in North Carolina say a pack of dogs is still on the loose after killing 11 goats in Cumberland County near Fayetteville.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that the three feral dogs are reported to be German Shepherd mixes with white fur.
Elaine Smith, Cumberland County's animal services director, said in a statement that the dogs "have not been aggressive toward people, and we have not been able to get within 50 feet of them."
Cumberland County Animal Services said it has received reports that an unidentified owner abandoned several dogs.
"The areas the dogs have been sighted in are heavily populated, with pockets of thickly overgrown woods, which has made capturing them very difficult," Smith said. "The dogs have also traveled more than 2 ½ miles from their original sighting."
Officials are asking for the public's help with tracking down the dogs. They say they're trying to "humanely capture the dogs with the use of tranquilizer darts, special traps and snares."
Deputy shot during domestic call; officials look for suspect
LA GRANGE — A deputy in North Carolina was shot in the neck while responding to a domestic call, and the person suspected of shooting him has been identified but not yet captured, a sheriff's office said.
Lenoir County Deputy Steven Key, 30, was shot Thursday night outside a home in La Grange, according to sheriff's office news release.
The sheriff's statement said the suspect, identified Friday as Robert Lee Strother, 30, was likely within a perimeter set up by law enforcement.
"We think we have him contained," Sheriff Ronnie Ingram stated. "As daylight comes on, we'll have a better idea."
The statement says the shooter was standing in the yard of the home with his back facing the road when Key arrived. The shooter then turned around and fired at the deputy, striking him in the neck. Key took cover behind his cruiser and called for backup. He was taken to a hospital in Kinston for treatment and released after midnight.
Officials initially said the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home, but a search later revealed he wasn't there. A man and a woman were arrested on unrelated charges after they were found in an outbuilding on the property.
Four felony warrants were sworn against Strother, including attempted first degree murder, according to the sheriff's office update just before 7 a.m.
The initial search for Strother included evacuating the neighborhood where the shooting happened. Residents went to stay with family or friends, or were allowed to go to the North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department No. 3 station.
La Grange is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Raleigh.
The Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!