State and local briefs

Police: Alleged drowning
was homicide
A Yadkinville man faces a felony murder charge after a reported drowning, which authorities say was not actually a drowning.
Kevin Anthony Diclemente, 45, of Meadowbrook Drive, is charged in the death of Rebecca Anne Shore, police said.
He is jailed in Yadkin County without bond, authorities said.
Another woman, Jessica Ann Cheek, 30, of Center Road in Boonville, has been charged with accessory after the fact. She is jailed in Surry County under a $500,000 bond.
Police were called to Diclemente's home on Nov. 13. It was not immediately clear when, where or how Shore died. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and declined to release details.
The SBI is assisting with the investigation, Yadkinville police reported.
Police officer killed in overnight shootout
MOUNT HOLLY — A North Carolina police officer was killed in a shootout early Friday while responding to a breaking and entering call, authorities said.
Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was one of several officers to respond to a call at Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Herndon was shot during a shootout between the breaking and entering suspect and police officers, authorities said. Herndon and the suspect were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, but it's not clear when Herndon died.
Police charged Joshua Tyler Funk, 24, of Mount Holly, with first-degree murder. Funk is jailed without bond and he has not been assigned an attorney, according to a court clerk.
Troopers: Child killed
in hit-and-run
WILKESBORO — A 2-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered off from him home was killed in an apparent hit-and-run, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
The patrol said in an email that family members found the toddler on the roadside in Wilkes County on Thursday, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.
According to the patrol, the child had been left at home with two other children while a parent went to a neighboring house. Investigators said the unidentified driver was going north on Traphill Road near Boone at about 8:30 p.m. before hitting the child and leaving the area.
A relative took the toddler to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department for aid before he was taken to Wilkes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said.
Police: Hair from horse
tails is being stolen
NASHVILLE — Authorities in North Carolina say that hair is being cut from horses' tails and is likely being sold.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday that the thefts are being reported by the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
The office said in a statement that it has received reports that "unknown suspects" have been going to pastures to take the animals' hair.
"Apparently there is a high demand for horse hair and they are selling the hair," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.
This is not the first time authorities in North Carolina have reported a horse's tail hair was stolen.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office in the eastern part of the state said in March that thieves had sheared the tail of a show horse named Thunder. The department said at the time that the hair could be used to make wigs, art projects and fishing line.
Horses' tails are considered the animals' main line of defense against biting insects that can carry disease.
Ex-Marine found guilty of illegally exporting guns
RALEIGH — A former U.S. Marine has been found guilty of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the U.S. to Haiti to train members of that country's army in foreign armed conflict, according to federal prosecutors.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Raleigh said in a news release that Jacques Yves Sebastien Duroseau, 34, who was born in Haiti and lives in North Carolina, was found guilty on Thursday of conspiracy to illegally export and smuggle firearms and controlled equipment from the U.S. and transporting firearms without a license. The news release did not indicate a sentencing date.
Prosecutors said Duroseau and a co-conspirator impersonated high ranking military officers, pretending to be on military business so they could illegally take eight firearms by commercial aircraft to Haiti.
Evidence also showed Duroseau planned to train the Haitian Army with the firearms and equipment so they could engage in foreign conflicts, prosecutors said.
