State and local briefs

Fire damages house
in Kernersville Friday
A fire damaged a house Friday night in the 200 block of Beaucrest Road in Kernersville, authorities said Saturday. No injuries were reported.
The fire started shortly after 11:20 p.m. at the house whose occupants escaped without harm, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department said.
It took 28 firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire, said Austin Flynt, a department spokesman.
The fire caused $30,000 in damage to the house, the department said.
The American Red Cross is assisting five residents who were displaced by the fire, Flynt said.
The Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine how the fire started, the department said.
— John Hinton
Two children killed
in Hickory house fire
Two children were killed in a fire that ravaged a home in Hickory
Fire officials did not give the ages but said the children were young. Officials did say the interior of the mobile home on Seventh Avenue SW was destroyed, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Hickory police and State Bureau of Investigation officers were on the scene Saturday and are heading up the investigation into the blaze.
Hickory firefighters also responded to the fire scene. The firefighters were initially dispatched around 4 p.m. Saturday.
— Lee Newspapers
Man arrested in
fatal shooting at
fast-food parking lot
KENANSVILLE — A North Carolina man has been arrested in a fatal shooting in a fast-food restaurant parking lot in 2020, authorities said.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation says Antonio Murphy, 25, of Clinton, was arrested on Wednesday by Sampson County sheriff's deputies and charged with first-degree murder, news outlets reported.
Investigators say Randy Rolla Jr. and Michael Bryant Jr. were shot in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Beulaville on Feb. 6, 2020. Rolla died one day later but Bryant survived the shooting, authorities said.
Murphy is being held without bond in the Sampson County jail. It's not known if he has an attorney.