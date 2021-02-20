State and local briefs

Fire damages house

in Kernersville Friday

A fire damaged a house Friday night in the 200 block of Beaucrest Road in Kernersville, authorities said Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The fire started shortly after 11:20 p.m. at the house whose occupants escaped without harm, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department said.

It took 28 firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire, said Austin Flynt, a department spokesman.

The fire caused $30,000 in damage to the house, the department said.

The American Red Cross is assisting five residents who were displaced by the fire, Flynt said.

The Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine how the fire started, the department said.

— John Hinton

Two children killed

in Hickory house fire

Two children were killed in a fire that ravaged a home in Hickory