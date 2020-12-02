State and local briefs

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information on the suspect, the news release said.

The agents say the suspect speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp. They say that in each robbery, the suspect is wearing a mask, coat, and gloves, and is armed with a black handgun. They also say he often jumps over the teller's counter.

The Associated Press

Deputy injured in

car accident dies

ROCKY MOUNT — A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina who was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving car crash has died in the hospital.

The Rocky Mount Telegram reported Tuesday that Nash County deputy Jared Michael Allison had been hospitalized since Nov. 26.

"We ask everyone to keep Jared's family as well as our deputies in your prayers as we all grieve the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Nash County," Sheriff Keith Stone said.

Allison, 26, was working Thanksgiving Day evening as part of an effort to enforce seat belt laws. Stone said that Allison had spotted a motorcyclist driving recklessly and began a pursuit.