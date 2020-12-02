State and local briefs

Lexington man
dies in traffic crash
A Lexington man died Wednesday after a head-on collision on U.S. 158 near Walkertown, authorities said.
David Fitch, 20, of Reidsville was driving a 2019 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on the highway at 6:47 a.m., said Trooper C.G. Byrd of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Fitch fell asleep, and his vehicle then traveled left of center and collided with a 1984 black Toyota pickup driven by Jerry Lineback, 47, of Lexington, Byrd said.
Both vehicles then ran off the right side of the road, Byrd said. The Toyota overturned and ended up on its right side.
The Chevrolet went into a ditch, Byrd said.
Emergency-medical technicians and firefighters removed Lineback from his vehicle and performed life-saving measures on him, but Lineback died at the scene, Byrd said.
Fitch wasn't injured, Byrd said.
Fitch was cited with misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving left of center, Byrd said. Fitch was then released from custody.
John Hinton
2 seriously injured
in head-on wreck
Kernersville police are investigating a head-on collision that seriously injured two drivers on Tuesday.
The wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Dobson Street, police said.
A small passenger car crossed centerline and collided head-on with a pickup truck, police said. Both drivers were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The driver of the car is listed in critical condition; the driver of the pickup is in serious condition, police said.
Police did not release either driver's name. No further details were available late Tuesday.
Journal staff
FBI searches for
'Too Tall Bandit'
CHARLOTTE — The FBI literally has a big search on its hands.
A news release from the agency says a serial bank robber it's dubbed the "Too Tall Bandit" is responsible for 16 bank robberies in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee dating back to 2009.
According to the FBI, the suspect is a white male, possibly with brown eyes, and between 6 feet, 2 inches (1.8 meters) and 6 feet, 6 inches (1.9 meters) tall and weighs between 210 (95 kg) and 250 pounds (113 kg). Agents say his string of robberies began in White House, Tennessee on Nov. 27, 2009 and his most recent robbery was in Etowah, North Carolina, on Nov. 27. The lone South Carolina robbery occurred in Lyman in November 2016.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information on the suspect, the news release said.
The agents say the suspect speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp. They say that in each robbery, the suspect is wearing a mask, coat, and gloves, and is armed with a black handgun. They also say he often jumps over the teller's counter.
The Associated Press
Deputy injured in
car accident dies
ROCKY MOUNT — A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina who was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving car crash has died in the hospital.
The Rocky Mount Telegram reported Tuesday that Nash County deputy Jared Michael Allison had been hospitalized since Nov. 26.
"We ask everyone to keep Jared's family as well as our deputies in your prayers as we all grieve the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Nash County," Sheriff Keith Stone said.
Allison, 26, was working Thanksgiving Day evening as part of an effort to enforce seat belt laws. Stone said that Allison had spotted a motorcyclist driving recklessly and began a pursuit.
The Ford Explorer that Allison was driving struck a sedan, Stone said. The Explorer then struck a culvert and he was ejected from the vehicle.
Allison had been with the sheriff's office for more than two years. He also was a U.S. Army veteran and an avid animal lover and rescuer. He is survived by his wife, son and parents.
The Associated Press
