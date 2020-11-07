State and local briefs

Veterans Day closings, changes
Veterans Day is Wednesday.
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
Forsyth County offices will be closed.
State and federal offices will be closed.
Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools will be closed.
Garbage collections on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be postponed a day: Wednesday on Thursday; Thursday on Friday; and Friday on Nov. 16. Garbage collection on Tuesday will not be affected.
Yard-waste collections on Wednesday and Thursday will be postponed a day. Yard-waste collections on Monday and Tuesday will not be affected.
There will be no change in recycling collections.
Burn planned for part of Great Smoky Mountains park
ASHEVILLE — Officials with the National Park Service say a prescribed burn is scheduled for a portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park beginning this weekend.
A news release from the National Park Service says the 689-acre (279-hectare) burn is scheduled for Cades Cove between Saturday and Nov. 25. The burn is being coordinated with fire management staff of the Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Zone.
Over the last 20 years, park managers have conducted burns during the spring and fall to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove. The controlled burns help perpetuate native herb species that provide high quality cover and foraging opportunities for wildlife including deer, turkeys, and ground nesting birds.
Visitors should expect to see firefighters and equipment along several roads, including the western end of the Cades Cove Loop Road. The loop road and historic structures will remain open, but brief delays and temporary closures may occur to ensure public safety during burn operations.
Park officials say visitors should also expect to see fire activity and smoke during prescribed burn operations. Fire managers ask that motorists reduce speed in work zones, but refrain from stopping in roadways, and use headlights if smoke is present.
Woman accused of filing fake insurance claims
RALEIGH — A North Carolina woman has been arrested for filing fake insurance claims suggesting she was the victim of theft, vandalism and electrical problems at her home, officials said.
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said in a news release on Friday that Reina Esmeralda Foster, 43, of Goldsboro is charged with 10 counts each of insurance fraud and of attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Each charge is a felony.
The news release said special agents with the department specifically accuse Foster of filing fraudulent insurance claims with three companies to get slightly more than $90,000 in homeowners' insurance payments.
According to arrest warrants, Foster falsely claimed that a barbecue grill, power generator, television sets, laptops, speakers, power washer, saw and lawn mower were stolen from her property. She also falsely claimed that vandals damaged her air conditioning unit, and that a power surge damaged her appliances and caused a carbon monoxide leak that forced her family from the home.
The offenses occurred between Feb. 11-17, officials said.
Foster was arrested on Nov. 2 and given a $10,000 secured bond. She is due in Wayne County District Court on Nov. 19. It's not known if she has an attorney.
The Associated Press
