State and Local Briefs

Festival of Lights
opening delayed
Tanglewood Park is delaying the opening of the Festival of Lights.
The popular display was supposed to open Friday, but Thursday's rains have left portions of the park underwater.
The festival will now open on Monday.
The festival, which is in its 29th year, had already made some changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gift Village and S'moresville will be closed and Santa will not be on site.
The festival, which ends Jan. 1, attracts more than 250,000 visitors each year.
— Staff Report
Sheriff's office
suspends jail visits
Beginning Monday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will suspend all public visits to the Forsyth County Jail amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The sheriff's office announced its measure on its Facebook page Friday.
The sheriff's office said that the measure is needed to ensure the health and safety of the jail's inmates. It also complies with the Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order and the guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the sheriff's office said.
Under the measure, attorneys will be allowed to visit inmates who are their clients, the sheriff's office said.
— John Hinton
Van hits bus at
elementary school
A van sideswiped a school bus Friday at Sedge Garden Elementary School, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. when Patricia A. Jones, 27, was driving a La Petite Academy van that hit the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus as its driver, Lee A. Jones, 39, was parking the bus, Winston-Salem police said.
The van's right rear side struck the bus's front left mirror, police said. The crash happened at 475 Sedge Garden Road in Winston-Salem.
The bus had one student passenger, and the van was carrying two students, police said. Neither the drivers nor the students were injured.
The school bus had about $300 in damage, and the van had about $100 in damage, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
— John Hinton
