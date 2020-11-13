State and Local Briefs

Festival of Lights

opening delayed

Tanglewood Park is delaying the opening of the Festival of Lights.

The popular display was supposed to open Friday, but Thursday's rains have left portions of the park underwater.

The festival will now open on Monday.

The festival, which is in its 29th year, had already made some changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gift Village and S'moresville will be closed and Santa will not be on site.

The festival, which ends Jan. 1, attracts more than 250,000 visitors each year.

— Staff Report

Sheriff's office

suspends jail visits

Beginning Monday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will suspend all public visits to the Forsyth County Jail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff's office announced its measure on its Facebook page Friday.