State and local briefs

UNCSA alum
among '21 Golden
Globe nominees
UNC School of the Arts alum Tanase Popa has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards.
Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards that touches on the best in television and film were announced Wednesday.
Popa, a 2006 graduate of UNCSA’s School of Design and Production, is nominated as producer of “The Prom,” which is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. He is also nominated and as producer of “Ratched,” which was nominated for Best Drama Series.
Other UNCSA alumni with connections to television and film nominations are:
Best Picture — Musical/Comedy: “Hamilton” — Paul Tazewell (School of Design and Production '86), costume designer; Ryan O'Gara (School of Design and Production '00), associate lighting designer; Erin Benim Mayland (high school '96), violin.
Best Drama Series: “Lovecraft Country” — Jonathan Majors (Drama '12) as Atticus and Jon Hudson Odom (Drama '08) as Sammy.
Best Drama Series: “Ozark” — Jeremiah Cullen (Film '14), assistant production coordinator.
Best Song Motion Picture: “Judas and the Black Messiah” — "Fight for You" by H.E.R – Jessica McJunkins (Bachelor of Music '09), concertmaster for the film.
Fran Daniel
Robbers had
shotgun, took
cash, police say
Two men with a shotgun robbed Dollar General on South Main Street in Winston-Salem shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, police say.
The robbers made away with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, said a statement from police.
Employees of the store, at 2981 South Main St., told police the suspects were both wearing black hoodies and black pants.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or via the organization’s Facebook page, Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.
Journal staff
Boa constrictor
stuck in car freed
ALBEMARLE — A pet boa constrictor that became stuck behind the dashboard of a car in North Carolina needed the help of some animal control officers to wriggle free. But the snake believed to measure about 5 feet in length was ultimately released unharmed from its owner's vehicle — after some car parts were removed.
Officers with the Stanly County Animal Protective Services were dispatched Tuesday to free the snake after it became trapped, The Charlotte Observer reported. A photo shared by the agency on its Facebook page showed some pieces of the dashboard had been dismantled to reach the snake and let it slither out.
County worker Jamie Parker, who helped in the rescue, joked on Facebook that the team "just talked nice" to the snake and it backed itself out. How the snake got into the dashboard is not known.
Boa constrictors are a nonvenomous tropical snake capable of swallowing their prey whole. They can grow to 13 feet (4 meters) long and weigh more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms), according to National Geographic.