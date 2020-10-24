State briefs

Officials: 4 killed, 2 injured in North Carolina house fire
BUXTON — Four people were killed and at least two others injured in a fire that damaged the homes of Coast Guard members on North Carolina's Outer Banks, authorities said.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the four people who died in Friday morning's fire in Buxton were a Coast Guard member's family.
"This tragic incident impacts not only this family, crew and station, but various members, families and units throughout the Coast Guard," said Coast Guard Capt. Matt Baer.
The fire damaged multiple homes, displacing three other Coast Guard members and their families, officials said.
Two people were taken to Outer Banks Hospital. Dare County officials didn't immediately release the names of the victims.
"Thoughts and prayers are with all who have been impacted by this tragic fire, especially those that lost loved ones," said Drew Pearson, Dare County's emergency management director.
Company that maintains rest stops settles EEOC lawsuit
RALEIGH — A North Carolina-based company under contract to maintain state-owned rest areas will pay more than $39,000 to settle an age discrimination lawsuit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said.
A news release from the commission on Friday said Liberty Support Services, Inc. of Raleigh was charged with violating federal law when it fired or refused to rehire four rest area attendants employed at the Cherokee County Rest Area in 2016 after it was closed for renovations.
The commission said the attendants, all of whom were over age 40, expected to return to their jobs. Instead, they learned they had been discharged and replaced with younger workers.
The EEOC said Liberty Support discharged or failed to rehire the employees because of their respective ages, violating the Age Discrimination in Employment Act. The law is designed to protect individuals age 40 and over from employment discrimination and makes it illegal for an employer to fail or refuse to hire or discharge anyone because of his or her age.
In addition to the monetary relief, the three-year consent decree settling the lawsuit requires Liberty Support to adopt an anti-discrimination policy and provide training for its owners and employees on the ADEA.
Navy unit to detonate ordnance found on beach
BUXTON — A U.S. Navy unit has confirmed that an object discovered on a North Carolina beach is live military ordnance, and it plans to detonate it.
The National Park Service said in a news release that the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Norfolk, Virginia, placed the 100-pound aerial bomb from the World War II era deep inside the beach near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access parking area.
At around 9 a.m. Saturday, the unit will detonate the ordnance in place. No damage to nearby structures is expected. However, Buxton residents and visitors may hear the detonation.
To protect visitors, the park service has set up a safety perimeter around the buried bomb, and the adjacent areas will remain closed until the unit determines the perimeter is safe.
The Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!