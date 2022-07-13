State Health Plan, treasurer appeal judge's order on paying for transgender people's medical treatment

The N.C. State Health Plan has appealed a federal judge's order that resumed payments for medical treatments, including hormone therapy and surgeries, for transgender individuals.

Judge Loretta Biggs of the Middle District of N.C. ruled June 10 in favor of plaintiffs that included several transgender people or their parents. Biggs' order required the SHP to resume coverage that day.

The appeal was docketed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who oversees the SHP, is a defendant in the case.

SHP represents more than 750,000 teachers, state employees, the governor, current and former legislators, state university and community college personnel and their dependents, and non-Medicare retirees and their dependents. It is the largest buyer of medical and pharmaceutical services in North Carolina.

Folwell said the SHP board announced Wednesday it "will not enforce the Plan’s benefit exclusion regarding treatment or studies leading to or in connection with sex transition or modifications and related care" as a result of Biggs' order.

Folwell said the appeal timing "was based on setting benefits for 2023. The attorneys are completely in charge of the appeals process."

"We are establishing the benefits retroactive to the judge's order pending a stay."

Folwell and the SHP board claim Biggs' order "deprived the Plan of the benefit of a jury trial, where experts could transparently debate whether sex transition operations are or are not medically necessary."

"We believe the judge’s order is legally incorrect."

Local beneficiary

Among those potentially affected by the appeal is Stewart Jeffers, who is undergoing gender transition treatments that began in January 2020.

Jeffers, 21, has been covered by SHP through his father, Tripp, a former history and philosophy teacher at Parkland High School.

"This is for me to have a better life, and are necessary surgeries and procedures just like any other necessary surgeries and procedures," Stewart said.

Stewart Jeffers underwent a gender-affirming procedure on June 20 at a private medical facility.

However, Biggs' order did not affect Jeffers' $8,000 out-of-pocket expense since it was due before the June 10 resumption of SHP coverage for gender transition procedures.

He paid for the procedure primarily through about $5,000 in fundraising efforts and saving about $3,000.

Stewart expects to benefit from future hormonal treatment procedures that can cost up to $150 per visit. Those treatments started at once a month, are now every six months and will become once a year around the end of 2022.

He also has been paying medical prescriptions out of pocket.

Background

According to Folwell's statement, the SHP's exclusion of surgical and hormonal treatments related to the diagnosis of gender dysphoria dates back to the 1990s.

In December 2016, Treasurer Janet Cowell and the SHP board voted to not enforce the exclusion for a year, citing projected federal regulatory changes.

The board vote took place three weeks before Folwell began his first term as treasurer on Jan. 1, 2017. The board chose to allow the exclusion to expire at the end of 2017.

The Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund Inc. and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund filed their lawsuit in March 2019.

Folwell said he requested Attorney General Josh Stein represent both the SHP and the UNC System in the lawsuit. Stein chose to represent the UNC System, which eventually settled for an undisclosed amount.

Judge's order

Biggs determined the SHP's exclusion "discriminates based on sex and transgender status in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution and discriminates because of sex in violation of Title VII" of the federal Civil Rights Act.

"Defendants are permanently enjoined from enforcing the Plan’s exclusion and are ordered to reinstate coverage for 'medically necessary services' for the treatment of gender dysphoria. The issue of damages is reserved for trial."

Folwell said that "I’ve always said that if the legislature or the courts tell me we have to provide for sex transition operations and treatments, I would.”

N.C. State University professor Julia McKeown, one of the plaintiffs in a 2019 lawsuit, said in a June 10 news release from Lambda Legal that "after years of fighting for fair treatment, (we) finally having a court decide that these health-care exclusions are wrong is vindicating."

"As government employees, all we want is equal access to health care, but we were denied just because we are transgender."

SHP stance

Folwell has said the exclusion stance is part of his overall effort "to lower health care costs for those that teach, protect and otherwise serve.”

"This case has always been about protecting the authority of the board to sustain the plan for current, future and retired members, and nothing else.”

The Associated Press reported June 10 that the SHP board, when agreeing to cover the medically necessary services for 2017, estimated the annual cost for such coverage would be several hundred thousand dollars.

Biggs wrote the plaintiffs' doctors and experts, medical associations and the plan's third-party administrators agreed that such treatments "can be medically necessary to treat gender dysphoria in some cases."

Meanwhile, Biggs wrote that "defendants have not submitted any admissible evidence to refute that these treatments were 'medically necessary,' and it appears both NCSHP and Blue Cross agree that they would have been covered in absence of the exclusion."

"Defendants' belief that gender-affirming care is ineffective and unnecessary is simply not supported by the record."

Tripp Jeffers said his son was covered by the SHP for most health procedures, but was excluded from coverage of his transition procedures.

"He had to raise thousands of dollars on his own, because the state treated him like he wasn't a real patient," Tripp Jeffers said. "That's unfair."

Tripp Jeffers said the judge's ruling is "is a victory for families who deal with this discrimination on a daily basis."

"Dale Folwell defends this discriminatory practice as a so-called cost-saving measure, but that doesn't explain why educators and other state employees have had to pay premiums under his tenure for health insurance that was provided for free to employees prior to his election."

Tripp Jeffers began work in June for the N.C. Association of Educators as a labor-management consultant.

"The flawed state health care plan is one of many reasons I have left the classroom after 28 years," Jeffers said.