Statement from Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center

We are grateful for the trust that family members place in us to care for their loved ones. It’s a responsibility we take seriously. The disruptions to our staffing last Sunday were created by the combination of hazardous road conditions and the rampant spread of Covid across North Carolina (34% positivity rate). We are cooperating fully with state officials investigating this situation and taking meaningful steps to ensure that it does not happen again. All of our residents are currently receiving the medical care and support they need.

We are concerned about how the deaths of two residents have been mischaracterized. It has been implied that the deaths of these residents were discovered when EMS crews arrived at the facility on Sunday evening. That is not accurate. Here are the facts:

*Two residents at Pine Ridge passed away on Sunday. Our medical director has indicated the deaths were medically unrelated to any staffing issues caused by the winter storm.

* The families were notified by our staff at the time of death.

* Our staff began making arrangements with local funeral homes well before EMS arrived at the facility. Hazardous road conditions prevented the funeral home from immediately traveling to Pine Ridge.

Statement from Robert Brown, public-relations specialist, on behalf of Pine Ridge.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.