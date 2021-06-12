Stay-at-Home dad navigates minefield of family secrets in 'An Agreement We Made'

James and his wife, Tina, have divided their familial responsibilities. James is a stay-at-home dad in charge of the house and kids while Tina's high-profile job in medical sales allows them to live very comfortably, even if it keeps her away from home much of the time. With their respective roles clearly defined, they don't step into each other's territory, meaning Tina stays out of day-to-day parenting decisions and James doesn't worry himself with their expenses. So, when Tina suddenly dies, James is blindsided by their empty investment accounts. The sizable safety net he expects to land in is gone, as is the only person with answers.

Unlike Paige's leotard, the tearing fabric of James' world cannot be held together with a few strips of colorful tape. Completely broke and having exhausted all other options, James has no choice but to return to his hometown and the life he has avoided for so many years as he grapples with the realization that he may have never truly known his wife at all. While James wrestles with the consequences of his and Tina's family arrangement, the people close to him do the same, revealing secrets — some heartbreaking and others horrifying — that have been tucked away for years.