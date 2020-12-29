From decades of police service to leading the Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP, Stephen Hairston Sr. worked hard to transform the community in pursuit of equality.

Hairston, a Winston-Salem State graduate, advocated for more educational opportunities for Black students and fought for economic opportunities for residents in low-income areas.

A former police sergeant, he strived to reform law enforcement agencies, urging them to take more steps to rehabilitate gang members and reduce police traffic checkpoints in minority neighborhoods.

In 1995, Hairston — who died in February — told the Winston-Salem Journal he hoped officers could serve as role models for children in low-income neighborhoods.