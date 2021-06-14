Long before Steve Hartsoe fronted a West Coast band that opened for Chris Isaak and the Tragically Hip, he played a talent show at South Stokes High School in Walnut Cove.
“We did two Skynyrd songs and ‘Take it Easy’ by the Eagles,” Hartsoe said. “All I remember is soloing on ‘Free Bird.’ We didn’t mike the amps, so I just turned everything up to 10, and I remember looking out at my English teacher with her hands over her ears. I played very cliché blues lick I could muster for like eight minutes.”
He has come a long way in the ensuing decades, fronting the band London Down in California and releasing a series of solo records. Hartsoe will return to Stokes County on Saturday, August 7, to perform at the Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury.
Eddy McGee, executive director of the Stokes County Arts Council, backed Hartsoe in that 1981 talent show performance, playing drums and singing harmonies.
“Technically, in high school, I thought he was incredible,” McGee said. “He’s left handed, and I always thought left handers had a natural advantage. His playing was very smooth. He had a creative side. I remember thinking even in high school that he’s gonna stick with it.”
Hartsoe only lived in Stokes County during his high school years. He grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area before his family moved to his father’s native North Carolina in 1979. Hartsoe graduated from South Stokes in 1981 and attended Wingate College (now University) on a baseball scholarship before dropping out and returning to California with his family.
“I tried to play junior college ball out West, and tore my rotator cuff,” said Hartsoe, a pitcher. “I thought, ‘It’s time to move on. I’ll get into music now.’”
London Down formed in 1985, teaming Hartsoe with fellow students at San Jose State University. His brother, Ken, played drums. They released their debut album, “Strange Places Unknown,” in 1987, and toured up and down the West Coast.
“We were one of the few San Jose bands to break into the San Francisco scene, which was cool,” Hartsoe said. “San Jose was sort of like a hair band/Spandex scene, but we were more in an REM/Replacements vibe.”
London Down went through membership and name changes, evolving into the Raging Marys. They got some nibbles from major record labels along the way, but never landed a deal and eventually drifted apart in the early 1990s. Hartsoe became a journalist for the Associated Press, and moved back to North Carolina in 2003. He has worked in the news office at Duke University since 2008.
He played solo shows occasionally and recorded music at home. A Father’s Day gift from his wife, Shannon, in 2014, brought him fully back into the music world: She bought him recording time at a studio in Raleigh, where Hartsoe lives with his family.
“A friend of ours had a studio in his house,” he said. “It was supposed to just be one demo, then it ended up being three songs.”
His son Eli, now 20, backed his dad on drums. Eli taught himself to play by learning his Uncle Ken’s parts on records by London Down and the Raging Marys.
Those sessions yielded a solo EP, “Neo-Traditional,” in 2014. Eventually Hartsoe recorded his first full-length solo album, “The Big Fix.” It came out in 2016, followed by a remastered version with bonus tracks a year later. The past year has seen a flurry of releases: a solo EP called “Gaslighted,” and a remastered version of “Birthday,” a 1989 album by the Raging Marys.
According to the Emerging Indie Bands website, “Steve Hartsoe is able to wrest the deepest roots of Americana to deliver material that has at its core the key elements of rock ‘n’ roll and blues-rock.” Raymond Swennen wrote about “The Big Fix” for his website, Roots Revival Belgium: “Steve Hartsoe is a real exponent of the roots-rocking Americana movement. Think Chris Knight or Rob Baird.”
Hartsoe’s solo efforts fueled a London Down reunion, with Eli once again subbing for his uncle. The father-and-son duo met up with two of Hartsoe’s old band mates in Tennessee to record the first London Down album in decades, “Gnashville,” released in 2018. The band recorded a sold-out reunion show in 2019, released last year as “Live in San Jose.” Two more records are in the works for 2021: a four-song London Down EP and another Hartsoe solo EP.
No one should need to cover their ears when Hartsoe returns to Stokes County. He plans to play a stripped-down show at the Arts Place, accompanied on guitar, lap steel and mandolin by Greensboro native Russ Bullock, who now lives in Raleigh.
Hartsoe played in a much larger venue shortly before the pandemic shutdown: The PNC Arena in Raleigh. He and his band performed during intermission at a Carolina Hurricanes hockey game.
“The guys nailed it,” Hartsoe said. “They did really well. My son was playing drums. He sees he’s on the Jumbotron and he winks at the camera. Next thing I know, he’s talking to these girls and he’s getting text messages from these girls he liked in high school.”
