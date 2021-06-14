Steve Hartsoe

“I tried to play junior college ball out West, and tore my rotator cuff,” said Hartsoe, a pitcher. “I thought, ‘It’s time to move on. I’ll get into music now.’”

London Down formed in 1985, teaming Hartsoe with fellow students at San Jose State University. His brother, Ken, played drums. They released their debut album, “Strange Places Unknown,” in 1987, and toured up and down the West Coast.

“We were one of the few San Jose bands to break into the San Francisco scene, which was cool,” Hartsoe said. “San Jose was sort of like a hair band/Spandex scene, but we were more in an REM/Replacements vibe.”

London Down went through membership and name changes, evolving into the Raging Marys. They got some nibbles from major record labels along the way, but never landed a deal and eventually drifted apart in the early 1990s. Hartsoe became a journalist for the Associated Press, and moved back to North Carolina in 2003. He has worked in the news office at Duke University since 2008.

He played solo shows occasionally and recorded music at home. A Father’s Day gift from his wife, Shannon, in 2014, brought him fully back into the music world: She bought him recording time at a studio in Raleigh, where Hartsoe lives with his family.