Stocks climb again on stimulus hopes

Some investors also see rising poll numbers for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election as an indication that more stimulus may be on the way, regardless of what Trump says. If Democrats sweep the White House, Senate and House of Representatives, they say a big rescue package becomes more likely. And that could offset higher taxes and tighter regulations that a Democratic-controlled government could also create.

Merger-and-acquisition activity also helped to boost markets. Eaton Vance jumped 48.1% after Morgan Stanley agreed to buy the investment company. Morgan Stanley rose 0.6%.

IBM rallied 6% after it said it's spinning off a business unit that provides infrastructure services, as it focuses on its cloud and artificial-intelligence businesses.

Of course, many risks remain for the market. Stocks still look expensive relative to corporate profits to critics. Tensions between the world's two largest economies, the United States and China, are still simmering. And on top of it all, the pandemic is still raging, with Trump's own COVID-19 diagnosis showing how far it is reaching.