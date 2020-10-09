Stocks climb, closing out biggest weekly gain in 3 months

Frederick said the uncertainty over another stimulus package remains a "substantial risk" to the market.

This week's rollercoaster — where the S&P 500 swung at least 1.4% for three straight days— is just the latest bout of volatility for a market that has been notably rocky for weeks.

"When the world's financial markets are at the mercy of the randomness emanating from the White House, it is hardly surprising that investors elsewhere would prefer to wait on the side-lines," said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a report. "Unfortunately, things are unlikely to settle down over the next few weeks."

Regardless of whether Washington can strike a deal before the election, some investors are getting more optimistic about the chances for a big support package in 2021. If the Democrats sweep the White House, Senate and House of Representatives, the thinking is that they'll likely approve stimulus for the economy. That could help offset the higher tax rates and tighter regulations on businesses that investors also expect from a Democratic-controlled Washington. Wall Street is seeing a Democratic sweep as more likely than before.

Still, other challenges remain for the market. Chief among them is the still-spreading coronavirus pandemic, highlighted by Trump's own COVID-19 diagnosis.