Stokes County Arts Council opens new exhibit called 'As I See It: Art Through the Lenses of Three Generations'
"Reynolda Roses," an oil painting by Kristen Maready, will be featured in an exhibit called "As I See It: Art Through the Lenses of Three Generations." 

 Stokes County Arts Council, provided

A new exhibit— “As I See It: Art Through the Lenses of Three Generations” — is on display at Stokes County Arts Council at 500 N. Main St., Danbury. The exhibit features Fran Speight, Kristen Maready and Sharon Grubbs in the Apple Gallery during October. A virtual opening will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9 on the Stokes Arts Facebook page. Speight use oils and pastels for rural landscapes, as well as commissioned pet portraits. Maready works primarily with oils but also uses pastel, graphite and charcoal to create representational art. Grubbs is primarily an oil painter but has started working in mixed media and pastels to create abstract art to capture the impression of what she is observing. Visit stokesarts.org.

