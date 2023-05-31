Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Q: There is a fi re hydrant in the 2000 block of Ardmore Road that is painted purple with a green top. What is the significance of the colors? — J.P.

Answer: That hydrant appears to have been painted by a vandal.

The hydrant painting was not authorized, according to Gale Ketteler, the spokesperson for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities.

"We appreciate this opportunity to share important information with our customers. Public water hydrants are yellow and private hydrants are red," she said.

"The fi re department will occasionally paint the hydrant bonnet and caps a certain color based on the fl ow rate of that particular hydrant when it is tested.

"Purple is not a color that is used and we do not know who painted this particular hydrant. It will be scheduled for repainting," she said.

Ketteler said that it's illegal to interfere with anything having to do with the water system, meters or fi re hydrants.

Here is the policy from WSFC Utilities on damaging their equipment:

Sec. 8.—Unlawful to deface, damage or obstruct access to appurtenances of water system.

A. It shall be unlawful for any person to deface, damage, tamper with or work on any house, reservoir, valve cock, wheel, fireplug, pipe or other fixture connected with or pertaining to the water system, or to place any building material, rubbish or other matter of substances on any valve, stopcock, meter box, water main or service pipe, or to obstruct access to any fixture connected with the water system, or to remove or damage any pipe, fireplug, hydrant, valve or cock or to open or close any of them, except when due authority has been given therefore by the director.

The penalty for tampering with anything having to do with the water system is a $500 fi ne and paying the cost to repair the damage.

Ketteler said that the hydrant was scheduled to be painted May 26.

Q: How can I fi nd out if a life insurance policy is still valid? The company that wrote the policy has been sold several times and I'm having trouble getting information about it. — L.R.

Answer: You have a couple of options to try and fi nd out information.

You can check NCCash.com, the website that is part of the department of N.C. State Treasurer, to see if the policy has been turned over to the state by the insurance company.

If that doesn't work, there are other options.

A spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Insurance said that their customer service unit may be able to help. Their number is 855-408-1212.

For people who believe that a life insurance policy exists, but can't fi nd it, Greenwood has this information:

"The Department of Insurance can absolutely help to locate a lost life insurance policy. There are two ways that your readers can search. One is by calling our Consumer Services Department at 855-408-1212 and tell the person who answers the phone that they need help finding a lost life insurance policy. Or you can perform a search online.

For more information about the finding lost policies, go to www.ncdoi.gov/how-can-wehelp-you and click on Lost Life Insurance Policy.

