Q: Are there any local organizations or individuals who accept greeting card fronts for reuse? — M.R.H.

Answer: SAM hasn't heard of any local groups that want greeting card fronts, but there is a group that uses them.

St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Nevada accepts the fronts of cards for its recycled cards program, though it is unable to accept Hallmark, American Greetings and Disney cards because of copyright laws.

The organization works with abused, neglected and at-risk children, teenagers and young adults through its foster care and therapeutic residential care programs for children and teenagers up to 18 years old, homeless youth services for young adults 18-24 years old and other types of support programs.

Send the cards to St. Jude's Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude's St., Boulder City, NV 89005.

They also accept new cards (any occasion) with or without the envelopes.

They ask that people not send cards promoting other charitable organizations.

They do not have any cards available for purchase at this time.

For more information, go to stjudesranch.org or call 702294-7100.

If there are any local groups that can use greeting card fronts, let us know and we'll pass it along.

Q: I got a voicemail Friday from someone who said that I won $4 million from Publisher's Clearing House senior citizen sweepstakes raffle. The message told me to call a number to claim the prize, but if I didn't, "the price (sic) will be canceled and turn over to the state." Is this a scam? — J.W.

Answer: Yes, this is a scam. Publisher's Clearing House doesn't call or email people to notify them they have won a prize. They also do not ask for upfront money to claim the prize.

"Our major winners are notified by mail or in person (at our option) and we never phone ahead to disclose that someone has won a major prize. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House and are asked to send money, pay a fee or pre-pay taxes to enter, collect or claim a sweepstakes prize — STOP — you have not heard from the "real" Publishers Clearing House. The call you received was most likely from a fraudulent sweepstakes scam operation," according to the PCH website, www.pch.com.

The U.S. Postal Inspector's Service website (www.uspis. gov) has this advice for people who are notified that they are PCH winners.

Contact PCH customer service directly at 1-800-4594724 to confirm you've won. Scammers will give you a phone number that comes back to them for 'verification.'

"Check the rules prior to entering. Identity and eligibility must be verified often via affidavit. Winners must claim their prize within a specified period of time, or the prize can be awarded to another contestant."

Q: Are the foil wraps that items such as lens wipes for glasses or alcohol preps come in recyclable in Winston-Salem?

Answer: No, they are not, said Derek Owens, the recycling program administer for the City of Winston-Salem.

"Aluminum foil and pie tins are acceptable in our recycling program," he said.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101