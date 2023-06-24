Q : My husband and I have a 1999 Volkswagen convertible we want to give to our daughter as a gift. It has a clear title, has been inspected and we have insurance on it because it is drivable. We live in Winston-Salem and she lives in Raleigh. How do we go about transferring the car to her, such as what forms to fill out, etc.?

S.J.

Answer: According to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, to transfer a vehicle title between family members, the following documents are required:

Vehicle Title

Lien Release — if liens are shown on vehicle title

Title Application (MVR-1)

Odometer Disclosure Statement (MVR-180)

Damage Disclosure Statement (MVR-181)

Highway-Use Tax Exemption Certificate (MVR-613) — if being transferred between certain family members.

"If transferring a vehicle between spouses, a parent and child or a stepparent and stepchild, the recipient is exempt from the highway-use tax upon completion of the Highway-Use Tax Exemption Certificate (MVR-613).

"The exemption is applicable to North Carolina residents transferring a North Carolina title to another North Carolina resident," according to NCDMV.

Take the completed documents to a DMV license plate agency, pay the appropriate fees, and the title will be transferred.

The forms are available on the DMV website on the Title Documents and Forms page.

Q: When I was at the grocery store recently, the cashier asked me if I wanted to round up my total to the next dollar and donate the change to a charity. I told her no. Do the charities really get the money or does the store keep it? D.B.

Answer:"Checkout charity" as it is known has been around for a long time. Sometimes it involves giving a dollar and putting your name or pet's name or on a shamrock, a heart or other item, depending what the charity was, and the store would put it up on a wall.

And yes, charities get the money from the campaigns, which have proven successful for the donors, charities and retailers.

Several years ago, N.C. State University released a study about charitable donations at checkout and discovered that the round-up method worked well.

"We found that people feel less perceived pain when asked to round up versus when they are asked for a donation," said Stephane Robinson, an assistant professor of marketing at N.C. State, who helped with the study. "But we still don't understand why that is the case. That's a question for a future study — we have some ideas."

Q: Where can I dispose of a broken television? K.R.

Answer: Televisions are banned from landfills.

In Forsyth County, residents can drop-off old televisions at the 3RC Enviro Station at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Winston-Salem at no charge.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

You must provide proof of Forsyth County residency such as a driver's license.

There is a limit of two televisions per household per year.

Guilford County residents can drop off televisions at EcoFlo Inc. at 2750 Patterson St., Greensboro at no charge.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. You will be asked for your home address to verify that you are a resident of Guilford County.

