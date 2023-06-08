Q: I remember as a child the local NBC station, WSJS, now WXII, would sign off after "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." The National Anthem would play showing the American flag and then the screen would show a test pattern until sometime the next morning. When did WXII stop doing this and start broadcasting 24 hours a day? When did the local CBS and ABC affiliates start 24-hour broadcasts?

J.S.

Answer: The consensus seems to be it was probably in the late 1980s or early 1990s.

Michele Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, said that "No one remembers for sure and there is no trail in the building."

A long time Channel 12 staff member said she thought that it was in the late 1980s, around 1987 or 1988, Butt said.

Back in the late 80s and early 1990s WGHP was the Triad's ABC affiliate. According to WGHP's website, in January 1996 WGHP became the FOX affiliate.

Jim Himes, the vice president and general manager of WGHP/ FOX 8 said that "In the early 90's we began broadcasting 24 hours a day — can't give you the exact date though.

"And as an aside, we air the National Anthem every morning at 3:59 a.m.," Himes said.

Larry Audas, the president and general manager of WFMY, the local CBS affiliate, gave us the primary reasons that TV stations stopped signing off to conclude each broadcasting day.

"Perhaps this would answer the question that is of interest and that is "why" TV stations, including WFMY (first station on air in the Greensboro – High Point – Winston-Salem market) would most often play the national anthem.

"When concluding the broadcast day, it was the common pattern of that era to air the national anthem just before "sign off" when programming concluded and sign on early in the morning. Signing off programming and airing a "test pattern" on screen overnight became a general practice.

"For several reasons — more available programming, overnight audience, technology, and others — stations eventually chose to not sign-off, but rather broadcast a variety of available programming 24/7. Not playing the national anthem or a test pattern at signoff is connected to the reality that most TV stations no longer cease programming and broadcasting no longer concludes daily," Audas said.

Q: Has Melissa Painter left WGHP/Fox8? She has not been on for the last few weeks in the morning.

J.B.

Answer: Painter will be back, said Jim Himes, the vice president and general manager of WGHP/FOX8.

"She is currently off," Himes said.

Volunteers needed

The Shepherd's Center is looking for volunteers to help move boxes of books onto pallets to be shipped to a consignment company the organization uses when there are more used books than they can use. The help will be needed the morning of June 15 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.

If you are interested in helping, email clane@shepherdscenter.org or call 336-7480217.

