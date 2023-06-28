Q: What are the city ordinances in Winston-Salem governing door to door solicitation at private or public residences or businesses in Winston

Salem? — J.F.

Answer: Section 38-34 of the City of the Winston-Salem Municipal Codes covers door to door solicitation.

According to the city ordinance, the purpose of the the purpose of the section is: "(2) The provisions of this section are intended to balance the First Amendment rights of residential solicitors in the city with the privacy, safety, health and welfare concerns of city residents by:

"a. Requiring all commercial solicitors to conduct any door to-door residential solicitation within the city only pursuant to a license and while in possession of an identification badge issued by the city;

"b. Reasonably limiting the hours of door-to-door solicitation activities; and

"c. Enforcing prohibited solicitations at residences where the owner or occupant has erected signage or a notice that such solicitation is not desired."

Anyone who wants to solicit, whether they are commercial or non-commercial, is required to apply to the city for a license to go door to door. The City Revenue Department issues the licenses.

Solicitors are required to avoid private property that have "No Trespassing or "No Soliciting" signs near the entrance. Individual residents in multi-family complexes can place signs near the entrance to their property.

A license application must be filled out at least 15 business days before the applicant wants to begin soliciting. The application includes full legal name, including other names under which the applicant does business, business address, and telephone number. Proof is also required that the business is in good standing with the N.C. Secretary of State's office. The application of $25 must be paid.

The applicant must provide a description of what the business or activity will be and what items will be sold.

A complete list of people who will be working for the applicant is required and criminal background checks by the Winston-Salem Police Department will be conducted.

They must wear their ID badge while soliciting.

Solicitors are not allowed to obstruct traffic, give potential customers false or misleading information, or stay on the property after being told to leave.

The hours that door to door soliciting may be conducted are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or sunset, whichever is earlier.

There is a penalty for violating the ordinance. A violation is a class 3 misdemeanor and a fi ne of not more than $500 can be levied.

Q: Knowing that electric vehicles (EV) are supposed to be money-savers not having the expense of gas, oil and related issues of fuel-dependent vehicles, what is the increase in an average home electrical bill to allow for recharging? — A.B.

Answer: Duke Energy has an EV Savings Calculator on its website, https://www.duke-energy.com/energy-education/ electric-vehicles, said Jimmy Flythe, the west region director for government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas.

"The calculator's electric rates are fixed (it's around 12 cents a KWH – click on "how it's calculated" to see), but all the other things are variable," he said.

For example, if you drive 40 miles each day, your car gets 24 miles per gallon, and gas is $3.50 per gallon, your monthly gas cost would be $177.55. If your monthly utility cost is $38.86, then your monthly savings would be $138.69.