Q: With Friday's Mega Million lottery jackpot at more than a billion dollars if someone from North Carolina wins it, do they have the option to stay anonymous or do they have to release their identity? M.B.

Answer: Van Denton, the communications director for the N.C. Education Lottery, said that you can remain anonymous for a while after winning a major jackpot, but eventually, your identity will be made public.

"In North Carolina, the law allows a winner of a lottery prize of $50 million or more to opt to stay anonymous for 90 days after they claim the prize. A winner also has 180 days to claim the jackpot.

"So, it would be possible for someone to keep it quiet for nine months if they waited till the 180 days was up, claimed the prize, and then opted to be anonymous for 90 days.

"At the end of the 90 days, however, the basic information on the winner — name, where they are from, how much they won, and the game they placed — would be public.

"All our jackpot winners so far have opted to do news conferences. They've found that once they share the news they can pretty much go back to their private lives," Denton said.

Q: In Forsyth County, the traffic light at U.S. 158 and Belews Creek Road going in both directions is very hard to see. You cannot see whether the light is green or red until you are about 100 feet from the light. The problem is the light has a set of baffles installed in front of the light. The baffles are turned too far down thus preventing viewing the red/green colors until it is almost too late. Why not remove the baffles so the light can be just like all other traffic lights. H.E.

Answer: The baffles are there for a specific reason, said J.P. Couch, the N.C. Department of Transportation division traffic engineer in Forsyth County.

"The louvers (baffles) are designed to do just what the reader has noticed. The signal controls two intersections (Vance Road and Old Belews Creek Road) that are very closely spaced to one another.

"The louvers are installed on the green indications at each intersection so the motorists at the opposing intersection do not get confused by seeing a green light at the other intersection and proceed when they should be stopped," he said.

"The yellow and red indications are not louvered so they can be seen from both intersections. When the signal is green for U.S. 158 the signal heads look like they are blank until you get closer to them however if they were to turn yellow then red, you will notice that immediately.

"We do have an improvement project for U.S. 158 that will widen the roadway and realign these two intersections. This project is scheduled to start construction in 2024," Couch said.

Q: When there is a weather alert on television why does it have to be so loud? If you are watching television, you will see it. J.B.

Answer: Michele Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, explained the weather alert loudness.

"The audio alert is for our sight impaired viewers. Not everyone is able to clearly see the potentially life-saving information being displayed."

Traffic notice

Crews from Lusk Tree Services will close the 100 block of Wedgefield Avenue in Winston-Salem to traffic Friday and Monday for removal of a hazardous tree.

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101