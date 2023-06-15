Q: Several weeks ago, the Winston-Salem Journal published the names of hundreds of people who had not paid their property taxes for last year. How does the county collect that money? — J.A.

Answer: The county, like the state and federal government, will get the tax money that has not been paid.

Ann Roush, the senior tax manager for the Forsyth County Tax Administration, explained the options that the tax office has to recover taxes that are owed.

"Property taxes in Forsyth County become delinquent each year after Jan. 5th. After this date, taxes are considered delinquent, and interest begins to accrue until paid in full. SAM "Enforcement measures may include garnishment of wages and bank accounts, levy on personal property, attachment of future state income tax refunds or lottery winnings (Debt Set-off ) and foreclosure of real estate," Roush said.

For people who have financial problems, the county offers a payment plan to pay the taxes over time by paying an amount that has been decided on.