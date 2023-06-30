The weather forecast for this weekend is for hot weather with a high heat index.

It's time for SAM's annual reminder that people should not leave pets inside parked cars, even for a brief time when it's hot outside.

It is not safe to leave anyone, human or animal, shut inside a car, where temperatures can reach deadly levels faster than you might think.

Studies have shown that cars can heat up surprisingly quickly, even when the weather is mild or overcast. On a 72-degree day, for example, temperatures can reach 116 degrees in a car in less than an hour.

A study by San Francisco State University found that when it is 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car rises to 99 degrees in 10 minutes and 109 degrees in 20 minutes.

When temperatures get over 80 degrees, people should not take animals along on their regular shopping trips. Cracking a window or leaving them water won't help, either. Forsyth County Animal Services Division has told SAM they see many cases of animals suffering heat stroke.

It is also not safe even when you leave the air conditioner running and the doors locked.

"Many people do this, but tragedy can strike-and it has," said the Partnership for Animal Welfare, a pet safety and adoption group.

The Humane Society advises: "Never leave your pets in a parked car. Not even for a minute. Not even with the car running and air conditioner on."

Dogs are vulnerable to heat because they don't have many ways to cool themselves. Even if you think you will be leaving your pet in the car "for just a minute," the risks are not worth it. You may get distracted and not be able to return to your car as quickly as you thought.

If you see a dog in distress, take action. Signs can include agitation, excessive panting or drooling, trouble breathing, disorientation, diarrhea or vomiting, fervent barking, intense scratching or digging at windows or doors, collapse or unconsciousness, and seizures.

Animal Services is part of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. To report problems or concerns, call 336-727-2112 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day to report a problem. After hours, you should call the sheriff's department or police department.

Animal Services gets calls about these situations, but sometimes by the time they can respond the car has left, and the owner may not have realized their pet was in danger and will continue this behavior.

If the vehicle is in front of a store, you can let the store manager know so they can make an announcement.

If it's not an emergency, you can also write down the license plate and let Animal Services know so officers can send the owner a letter.

In Greensboro and Guilford County, call Guilford County Animal Control at 336-6415990. After hours call 336373-2222, the non-emergency number for the Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

While we're on the topic of hot weather and pets, it's also important to note that asphalt and cement can be unsafe for your dog's feet. If the asphalt is too hot for you to walk barefoot on, it's too hot for your dog as well. Booties are available for dogs' feet that will protect them from the hot sidewalks and streets.