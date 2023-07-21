Q: Is there any PFAS contamination in Winston-Salem's drinking water and, if yes, what is the source of this contamination? — D.G.

Answer: Winston-Salem does not test for PFAS in treated drinking water but has been checking water before it enters treatment facilities since 2018.

Those tests found that the average PFOA and PFOS levels in source water fall within EPA's proposed limits.

"Your reader is no doubt aware that per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) associated with fire fighting foam at Piedmont Triad International Airport and with the Chemours (DuPont) Chemours (DuPont) Plant were discharged into the Cape Fear River base," Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, told the Journal.

"Fortunately, we are in the Yadkin River basin, which is the source for all three of our water treatment plants.

"While sampling is not currently required by the EPA, WSFC Utilities has been testing raw source water since 2018 and has no history of high levels of PFAS. For many decades, these compounds have been used to manufacture carpets, clothing, fabric for furniture, paper packing for foods, non-stick cookware, fire-fighting foam and other products. They are sometimes called 'forever chemicals.'

"In anticipation of potential future EPA requirements, we also began proactive sampling of treated drinking water at our plants in July of 2022 and PFAS were not detected. In fact, we run tests every two hours and our drinking water has met or surpassed all state and federal drinking water standards for more than 20 years. The most recent annual Water Quality Report is available at cityofws.org/wqr2022.

"The EPA has estimated approximately 80% of PFAS exposure is attributed to food intake rather than water. Based on CDC data, governmental eff orts to reduce the manufacture and use of PFAS have substantially decreased the amounts measured in human bodies in recent years. There are also promising developments in affordable and effective methods that break down these chemicals into harmless end products," she said.

Q: Recently, on an exceptionally hot day, I was chatting with our mail carrier. I noticed a tiny fan inside his vehicle and was subsequently shocked to learn that the mail trucks are not air conditioned. I read online that "all motor vehicles purchased by the Postal Service since 2003 have been equipped with air conditioning." Why didn't this truck? — J.W.

Answer: About 34% of current USPS vehicles have air conditioning, according to Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service.

Many of the vehicles that the USPS uses were made in the 1990s and were not equipped with factory air conditioning. About 153,000 vehicles were still being used in 2022 and all of them have fans, he said.

There will be changes and updates to new postal service vehicles coming later this year.

"The Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDVs) will feature air conditioning among other features including improved ergonomics, and some of the most advanced vehicle and safety technology — including 360-degree cameras, advanced braking and traction control, air bags and a front-and rear-collision avoidance system that includes visual, audio warning and automatic braking.

"The first NGDVs are expected to be deployed for use on carrier routes in late 2023," Bogenberger said.