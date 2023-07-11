We were wrong Several readers dis-agreed with the answer in Wednesday's column about driver's license renewal dates. John Brockwell, a N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles spokesman, checked again.

"After further review, a driver license will always expire on the birthday of the license holder, regardless of when they renewed," Brockwell said. "A driver's license issued to a person at least 18 years old but less than 66 years old expires on the birthday of the licensee in the eighth year after issuance.

"A driver's license issued to a person at least 66 years old expires on the birthday of the licensee in the fifth year after issuance."

Q: Is the City of Winston-Salem planning on making the parents pay for all the damage at the clubhouse at Winston Lake and all the golf carts that were stolen and damaged? The taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for repairs and/or replacement. — G.E.

Answer: Winston Lake Golf Course has been broken into and buildings and equipment damaged multiple times since May, Journal reporter John Hinton reported Saturday.

Items including golf carts, an Apple iPhone, and snacks were stolen. In a May 27 incident, 13 golf carts were stolen and later recovered.

Police reports said that windows, a fence and a chain link gate have been damaged. Several golf carts have been damaged and four carts are missing.

Royston told SAM that the "WSPD is actively investigating the recent incidents at Winston Lake Golf Course, and the city will take whatever action is deemed appropriate based on the outcome of that investigation."

Q: We recently moved into a home in Greensboro that is fairly close to the new Interstate 840 loop. I noticed that there are many miles of barrier wall that run alongside the highway, but it's not in the area near my neighborhood. How is the decision made as to where the wall is installed and how would I go about requesting the wall be installed? — J.R.

Answer: Patty P. Eason, a N.C. Department of Transportation division construction engineer for Guilford County, explained the criteria for sound abatement.

"Sound abatement is constructed based on NCDOT and Federal Highway policy criteria and is only constructed when new roadways are built, or existing roadways are widened.

"One of the policy criteria is specific to the recorded Date of Public Knowledge, Record of Decision, for the project and when the home was constructed or had a building permit issued. The date of Record of Decision for the northern loop was 1995.

"If that criterion is met, an analysis of existing noise levels and projected noise levels for the design year which for the I-840 project was 2040.

"The walls that have been constructed met policy requirements and are not constructed based on requests."

Q: A friend of mine's ex-husband was in court recently. Is there a way we can fi nd out the outcome of the trial? B.C.

Answer: A spokesman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts explains how to fi nd the information you want.

"Practically all court records are public from speeding citations to divorce to murder and everything in between.

"The only exception is juvenile records.

"The clerk of superior court is the custodian of records in North Carolina, so contacting the local clerk's office, either by phone or in-person, is the best way to determine the outcome of a trial.

A case number will make the search easier.

"You can learn more about how to obtain court records on our website at this link: https:// www.nccourts.gov/help-topics/court-records/obtaining-court-records," the spokesman said.