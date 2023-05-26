Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Q : I heard there was a fire Sunday at Compare Foods grocery store on Silas Creek Parkway. Is the store open? — E.T.

Answer: Yes, Compare Foods at 951 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, is open for business.

Manny Peña, the store manager, said here was fi re about 1 a.m. Sunday behind the store. But the store was not damaged and has been open since Sunday.

He said that business has been down about 30 to 40 percent this week.

"We've been getting calls from people asking if we're open," Peña said. "We're open."

Q: What is going to happen to the land off of Wendover Avenue in Greensboro where the old Guilford County Animal Shelter was located? — S.S.

Answer: It's too early to tell what the property will eventually be used for. Currently, the property is being cleaned up, stabilized, and the buildings are being torn down, according to Julie Smith, a spokeswoman for Guilford County.

"Commissioners voted on Jan. 19, 2023, 'to declare the property located at 4525 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC as surplus and direct staff to solicit bids in an amount not to exceed $250,000 to clear the property as soon as possible,'" she said.

The bids were under the budgeted amount, so the clean-up work has begun.

"The board has not yet voted on the future disposition of the site, so it has not been put up for sale. That would be determined at a future meeting," Smith said.

Q: I read in the Journal about the graduation ceremonies from Forsyth Technical College's early college and middle college. What is the diff erence between these two programs? — B.Y.

Answer: To answer this question, SAM turned to Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Middle College of Forsyth is for students in the 11th and 12th grades. Middle College is a magnet school for students who want to learn in a college setting and is a joint program of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools and Forsyth Technical Community College.

Students in the program earn a high school diploma while also earning college credits through Forsyth Tech that are transferrable. They do not have to pay tuition or book fees to Forsyth Tech while in the program, according to the Middle College website.

The Early College of Forsyth program is also a joint program between the WSFCS and Forsyth Tech. It is for students in the 9th through 12th grades. The students will graduate from high school in four years and also earn an associate degree from Forsyth Tech, according to the program's website.

The Early College students have small classes and academic support from the school. Parents will also be involved in the program, to help their child with their progress and activities.

Students are accepted into the programs by application. The classes are held at Forsyth Tech Main Campus.

