Q : When stoplights aren't working aren't drivers supposed to treat it like a four-way stop? If they are flashing red on side and yellow on the other is that a four-way also? R.P.

Answer: You are correct. Unfortunately, many people don't know or don't remember what to do at a four-way stop intersection.

"If you arrive at an intersection and the traffic-control signal is out or malfunctioning, please treat the intersection as a four-way stop," according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

"If there are officers present, follow their direction."

At a four-way stop, if two vehicles reach the intersection at the same time, the vehicle on the right has the right-of way.

If the lights are flashing, the side with the yellow does have the right-of-way, however, some people may not pay attention or care about who has the right-of-way.

A spokesperson for the Winston-Salem Police Department gave us this information about dealing with flashing stoplights.

"If you are approaching an intersection and you see flashing red lights, treat the intersection as a four-way stop. If you have flashing yellow lights, you have the right-of-way; however, proceed with caution and beware of drivers who may not know you have the right of-way."

Q: Will the mural painting at Smith Reynolds Airport remain after the renovations? J.H.

Answer: Yes, the mural will be staying, according to Mark Davidson, the director of Smith Reynolds Airport.

"The plan is for the mural painting to be relocated to the curved wall it was originally on, which is located on the southside of the terminal at eye level," he said.

Q: My grandchild wanted a gift card for her birthday. Unfortunately, the one I got was not the right one. The card was for $50 and the store where I bought it won't take it back or even exchange it. Is that legal? N.T.

Answer: Yes, it is legal. Once a gift card has been activated, it cannot be deactivated. At the bottom of the gift card receipt, it says "No Refunds."

Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, explains how the gift card works.

"Gift cards are a way retailers allow consumers to give money to their friends to shop at a retail store or restaurant, gas station or other locations — both online and in the brick-and-mortar variety.

"They're basically a substitute for cash but they have to be used at a particular place. You load money onto the card and the gift card recipient, or you, can then spend the money at the designated location.

"There is an exception — branded cards, which can be used anywhere the brand of the card is accepted. For example, if you have a branded card with a Visa logo on it, you can use it to buy items anywhere Visa is accepted," Yates said.

You may be able to give the card to someone else or find someone who wants to buy it.

