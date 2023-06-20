Q : We frequently read about local law enforce-ment arresting juveniles for dangerous crimes, only to be denied a secure custody order by Juvenile Justice. What is a secure custody order and why are they denied? — J.M.

Answer: SAM has received several questions about why secure custody orders were denied for juveniles whom police allege are involved in high profile crimes. We contacted the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention of the N.C. Department of Public Safety for information on how the process works.

"DJJDP's role is to consider both the individualized needs of the juvenile and their risk of re-offending when making decisions about how to best address delinquency," Diana Kees, the deputy director — analysis, research and external affairs, said. "Secure custody orders are granted by district court judges. The authority for screening secure custody requests is delegated to the juvenile court counselor's office by N.C. General Statute."

The division's staff takes into consideration information about the likelihood of the juvenile being a danger to the public.

"In the juvenile justice system, pretrial secure custody is reserved for juveniles who pose a public safety risk, or to ensure a juvenile who has a history of not showing up for court hearings comes to court. It cannot be used to punish a child before the court has heard the case," Kees said.

If there is not a risk to the public, the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution requires pretrial release.

"Since in the juvenile system bonds do not exist, our staff must ensure all due process procedures are considered before a child's rights and freedom are taken away," Kees said.

"A common misconception about the juvenile justice system is that just because a juvenile is not immediately brought into secure custody the youth was not/will not be held accountable. This could not be further from the truth."

After the case has gone to court and a judgement has been rendered, there are many options available.

Among the available options are "detention, crisis and assessment residential services, emergent mental health services, electronic monitoring or a whole host of other services across the state that address delinquent and undisciplined behaviors.

"Those services include supervision and diversion services with specific criteria that must be met such as school attendance, curfew, letters to victims, and specific community programming to address identified needs," Kees said.

"Beyond the legal reasons to reserve detention for juveniles who present a danger to public safety, evidence-based research indicates that the use of juvenile detention for pretrial juveniles increased felony recidivism by 33% and misdemeanor recidivism by 11%.

"Hence reserving detention for juveniles who are dangerous is being smart on crime and improves outcomes for our youth and communities."

