Q: Do you know if/when the City of Winston-Salem is planning to pave Fifth Street? The entire stretch From Broad Street to Research Parkway is in horrible shape, with uneven payment and patched areas. This makes for a very bumpy ride every day. — M.L.C.

Answer: A smoother ride is on the way for downtown drivers who use Third, Fourth, and Fifth streets.

According to the City of Winston-Salem department of transportation, work will begin on Fourth Street on June 26. The street will be closed and resurfaced from Liberty Street to Broad Street. Officials estimate it will take about two weeks.

On July 10, Third Street from Research Parkway and Fifth Street from Research Parkway to Broad Street will be closed for resurfacing. Officials hope to have the work completed by July 31.

"The city understands that this is a huge project with the potential to inconvenience nearly everyone who works, lives, or visits downtown during the project," said Keith Huff , the City of Winston-Salem stormwater director.

"We're committed to keeping the project on track, as much as we are able, and to keeping citizens informed of the closures."

The work will be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Q: Do the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools make money, lose money or break even on the rental of Reynolds Auditorium each year? — S.C.

Answer: The auditorium on the campus of Reynolds High School has been used for school plays, community concerts, dance recitals and other arts performances for decades.

"In general, the amount of revenue varies year to year. In most recent years, due to the pandemic and loss of events, there has been a loss," said Brent Campbell, the chief communications and external relations officer for the Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools.

"There are three salaries (director, assistant director, and custodian) directly tied to the auditorium along with general operating costs. Expenses incurred for non-school hosted events are billed to the renting client.

"The goal is to break even on rentals, and if there is profit it is generally used to support capital improvements to the facility, namely general wear and tear on the building."

Q: Has the AMC Hanes 12 theater closed? The website said that it was closed temporarily. — C.B.D.

Answer: It was a temporary closing, but the show is now back on, according to Ryan Noonan, a spokesman for AMC Theaters.

"There was a nearby water main break that impacted the theater and necessitated its temporary closure," Noonan said.

"Refunds were issued automatically to all canceled showtimes."

Noonan said water service was restored and the theater reopened Monday morning.

Q: What does VTSA mean? I hear it on the Winston-Salem Police Department scanner app. I listen to police calls and could not figure out what it meant. — D.T.

Answer: You may be mishearing the term. You are probably hearing VCSA.

VCSA stands for violation of the Controlled Substances Act, said Lt. Chris Diamont with the Winston-Salem Police Department, VCSA is a term used for drug violations.

