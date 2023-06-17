Q: I moved to Forsyth County recently from Charlotte. I've noticed in both places that the police do not ticket people for parking in the fire lanes and pedestrian walkways of shopping centers. Recently, I saw a sheriff's car driving through the parking lot at Centre Stage in Walkertown. There were four vehicles parked in the fire lane in front of Food Lion and Dollar Tree, but none were ticketed. Probably because of the non-enforcement, I've encountered, several times, cars parked in pedestrian walk areas, blocking the cut outs for wheelchairs. — J.S.

Answer: Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff 's Office, explained the department's policy on these situations.

"This seemingly simple question is difficult to answer as every township and city has its own rules/regulations regarding parking enforcement in fire lanes," she said.

In Rural Hall, fines for parking in a fire lane go to the town and are paid at the town hall. Clemmons and Lewisville also have their own tickets.

The state law that covers fi re lane parking violations isn't clear about what a fi re lane is and what the penalty should be. Penalties range from $5 to $50.

"Residents may call our non-emergency number at 336727-2112 to report a parking violation. Note that a deputy's response time is affected by the number of active calls for service and the urgency levels of those calls.

"We understand it can be frustrating to see a deputy pass by instead of addressing a seemingly obvious problem.

"Many times, deputies are not ignoring the situation but are already responding to a more urgent call for service, or working a specific assignment or division where stopping to address that issue is not feasible," Sims said.

Q: We have seen commercials promoting the Employee Retention Credit of up to $26,000 per employee. With the current economy at close to full employment, this seems to be completely unnecessary and a huge waste of tax dollars. — N.K.

Answer: The Employee Retention Credit was created to help businesses who continued to pay employees although they were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic or saw a large decline in gross receipts between March 13, 2020 and Dec. 21, 2021.

In March of this year, the Internal Revenue Service released a warning that there were promoters that were encouraging ineligible people to file for the tax credit.

"The IRS and tax professionals continue to see third parties aggressively promoting these ERC schemes. These promoters charge large upfront fees or a fee that is contingent on the amount of the refund. And the promoters may not inform taxpayers that wage deductions claimed on the business' federal income tax return must be reduced by the amount of the credit," according to the warning.

"Businesses should be cautious of advertised schemes and direct solicitations promising tax savings that are too good to be true. Taxpayers are always responsible for the information reported on their tax returns. Improperly claiming the ERC could result in taxpayers being required to repay the credit along with penalties and interest."

