A traffic accident has caused a road closure on Silas Creek Parkway northbound from its intersection at Peters Creek Parkway to Lockland Avenue, police said.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while guide wires and lights are repaired from the accident, police said.

No one was injured in the accident, police said.

For drivers traveling south on Silas Creek near Forsyth Tech, traffic is being diverted onto Lockland Avenue. Drivers can then use Link Road to exit onto Peters Creek Parkway, police said.

Police are advising drivers to use their GPS to navigate through the area.