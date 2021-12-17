Study: Pledges by Duke, other utilities would reduce power emissions by one-third

The company is also committed to reaching net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas facilities by 2030, he added.

Galick noted that company pledges aren’t binding and that the federal government has not issued comprehensive requirements for greenhouse gas emissions by power producers.

“The biggest variable here will be whether utilities actually meet their pledged goals,” Galik said. “But because climate change is such a pressing concern, it’s still important to understand the potential impact of these pledges, particularly to inform future policy decisions at the federal level. In other words, if you want to develop policies to really move the needle, you need to know where things may already be headed.”

Duke’s Norton pushed back on critics who point to Duke’s plans to expand its natural gas operations as a sign the company is not committed to its emissions pledge.

“The critic groups don’t have the responsibility we do to keep the lights on affordably and they downplay how complex a challenge it is,” he said. “To retire coal faster, and to balance out strong growth in renewables that are weather-dependent, some cleaner-burning natural gas will be needed. “