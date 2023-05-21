It's ... the ... guns!

t seems that once again many of our Republican lawmakers are twisting themselves into rhetorical knots in their vain attempts to justify or legitimize this nation's absurd refusal to do anything about mass killings rendered via firearms, most notably the absurdly destructive automatic weaponry seemingly favored by any mass killer worth his salt. There are, of course, boilerplate utterances about " thoughts and prayers" going out to whatever unfortunate locale is recently grieving the loss of lives and then there is the similarly useless tautological exercise of mentioning our country's grave mental health crisis, all the while carefully circling the crux of the matter: It's ... the ... guns!

Limiting their availability, particularly the more destructive varieties, increases the odds that they don't wind up in the wrong hands. And that just maybe will spare one community, or even two, the horrors endured in — just off the top of my head — Buffalo, Sandy Hook, Uvalde, Blacksburg, Charleston, Raleigh, El Paso, et al., et al.

It's not a magical solution, not a cure-all, but it is a thoroughly reasonable response.

Pat McCrary

Greensboro

Unjust and illiberal

Cowardice and intolerance have found a new home in North Carolina — in the State Bar Association. Earlier this month, the head of the N.C. Bar Association, Clayton Morgan, told the LBGTQIA committee of the bar that it could not hold a June 8 drag trivia social event for its own members. Mr. Morgan worried that “political viewpoints will be inferred by the General Assembly” and that this would pull the bar into “contested politics.”

Drag events have been part of the LGBTQIA community for well over a century. They are a key component of gay, lesbian and queer identity and social structure. This event was not aimed at children nor the public— it was people of a minority group gathering among themselves to celebrate within their own cultural norms. That some politicians have chosen to attack drag queens does not qualify the event as something the Bar Association should run. Rather, the bar should support the gatherings of its own members to support their cultural norms, not give credence to the politicization of oppressed minorities as part of a strategy to divide Americans.

At a recent Bar Association event, the words “Liberty and Justice” festooned the dais. This decision by Mr. Morgan is quite the opposite and should be reversed immediately.

Scott Schang

Winston-Salem

The choice is ours

North Carolina is suffering a backward evolution, as our Republican leaders in the General Assembly continue to abuse their power. The adage of the two beasts inside all of us, one good and kind, one bad and selfish, applies here — the beast that is fed lives.

Regretfully, everyday the bad and selfish beast is fed with Republican radicalism, conspiracy theories and lies — lies that call into question science, history, today’s vast disparities, and the very value of all human beings. They determine the quality of our education, our safety, our access to health care, our access to the ballot box, and even our access to constitutionally enshrined freedoms.

Imagine if our leaders fed the other beast, our better selves. Would we all not benefit, not just the few who separate us, ensuring an endless and downward spiral of hate? The good news, however, is we too, can choose whom to feed, and we too, can call forth our better selves.

Lizzie Biddle

Greensboro

Kidnapped

My wife and I just finished a Netflix series which among other things, involves a blackmail plotline. The bad guys kidnap a daughter to ensure that her father does what the bad guys want him to do.

This is what the Republicans are doing today about the debt limit. They have kidnapped the cgood credit of the United States with the fallacious idea that that we can’t pay money already approved by Congress unless we raise the debt limit. However, this idea is contradicted by the 14th Amendment.

Today, Republicans are the bad guys, blackmailers who say, “Do what we want, and ignore the U.S. Constitution, or we will crash the economy.”

I say ignore them. President Biden has the constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. Therefore, he should instruct the secretary of the Treasury to borrow enough money, the real debt limit, in order to pay all bills previously approved by Congress.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro