 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Surry County authorities find missing Lowgap man
0 Comments

Surry County authorities find missing Lowgap man

  • 0

A missing Lowgap man was found alive Thursday in a heavily wooded area in Surry County, authorities said.

After he was found by search teams, Robert Lee Powell, 75, was treated by Surry County emergency medical technicians, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Powell was then taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. Powell has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Surry County deputies went to Cabin Trail in the Lowgap community Wednesday after they received a report that Powell was missing.

The agencies involved in the search of Powell consisted of the Surry County Emergency Services, the Surry County Communications staff, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad, the Skull Camp Volunteer Fire Department, the Dobson Rescue Squad, the Elkin Rescue Squad, Alleghany Volunteer Rescue Squad, the N.C. Volunteer Rescue Pilots, the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission, the State Bureau of Investigations and the N.C. Highway Patrol Aviation.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News