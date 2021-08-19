Surry County authorities find missing Lowgap man

A missing Lowgap man was found alive Thursday in a heavily wooded area in Surry County, authorities said.
After he was found by search teams, Robert Lee Powell, 75, was treated by Surry County emergency medical technicians, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.
Powell was then taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. Powell has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.
Surry County deputies went to Cabin Trail in the Lowgap community Wednesday after they received a report that Powell was missing.
The agencies involved in the search of Powell consisted of the Surry County Emergency Services, the Surry County Communications staff, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad, the Skull Camp Volunteer Fire Department, the Dobson Rescue Squad, the Elkin Rescue Squad, Alleghany Volunteer Rescue Squad, the N.C. Volunteer Rescue Pilots, the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission, the State Bureau of Investigations and the N.C. Highway Patrol Aviation.
