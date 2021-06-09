Sydney Watson, East Forsyth High

Dear East Forsyth High School Class of 2021,
First I want to say congratulations! We finally did it (as of May 8)!
I can’t believe four years of high school have come and gone.
Every year my mom tells her freshmen students that they will blink, and next thing they know they will be graduating. I think we can all agree that what she tells them is true. We blinked, and now here we are, ending one chapter of our lives, but excited for the next!
Next I want to say: What a year. From our junior year ending randomly on a Friday in March, to then having most of our senior year being completely virtual, to now finally being able to return to school, I think it is safe to say that if someone would have told us our freshman year that we would live through a pandemic we would have called them crazy. I know I would have.
But here we are, and if I am being honest, there is no one else in the entire world who I would want to share this experience with. The class of 2021 is something special. We are something that cannot be recreated even if someone tried. I am so proud to be a part of this class, and I know all of you are too!
This past year and a half has taught me so much. First and foremost, it has taught me to not take anything for granted. I think we all can say we learned that.
It also taught me patience, perseverance, positivity and perspective. We had to be patient with the world, technology and each other. We had to persevere because if not we would really be left with nothing. The same is true for positivity. Though it seemed near impossible at times, we had to stay positive and find the light in life. Finally, we had to take a different perspective on things, both figuratively and literally. No one could have prepared us for any of this, and yet I think we came out stronger than anyone could imagine. Honestly, I think we surprised ourselves.
My hope is that we can all grow from this.
I hope we can remember the good times of senior year, even if they were drastically different than originally planned.
No, we did not get the year we wanted, but we were still able to make memories. We were still able to have some of our “lasts” and still make this the best senior year we could!
Again, congratulations Eagles!
I am so thankful for each and every one of you. It has been an honor to serve as your class president, and is something I will forever cherish! Once an East Forsyth Eagle, always an East Forsyth Eagle! Until we meet again, #bgod!
Sydney Watson