Sydney Watson, East Forsyth High

Dear East Forsyth High School Class of 2021,

First I want to say congratulations! We finally did it (as of May 8)!

I can’t believe four years of high school have come and gone.

Every year my mom tells her freshmen students that they will blink, and next thing they know they will be graduating. I think we can all agree that what she tells them is true. We blinked, and now here we are, ending one chapter of our lives, but excited for the next!

Next I want to say: What a year. From our junior year ending randomly on a Friday in March, to then having most of our senior year being completely virtual, to now finally being able to return to school, I think it is safe to say that if someone would have told us our freshman year that we would live through a pandemic we would have called them crazy. I know I would have.

But here we are, and if I am being honest, there is no one else in the entire world who I would want to share this experience with. The class of 2021 is something special. We are something that cannot be recreated even if someone tried. I am so proud to be a part of this class, and I know all of you are too!