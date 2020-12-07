Syndication tested
Winston-Salem police have charged two 18-year-olds in connection with an assault that occurred at Hanes Mall on Saturday, and authorities said…
A policy that requires teenagers under 18 at Hanes Mall to be accompanied by someone over 21 years old has been extended to cover all hours of…
A Winston-Salem man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school student in 2018.
Q: Why is the K&W on Healy Drive closed?
The Forsyth Department of Public Health is looking into whether two local businesses did not enforce the state’s mask mandate and COVID-19 ind…
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and mayors from around the Triad are joining forces to ask Washington to pass federal assistance to help rest…
Winston-Salem man accused of assaulting disabled man, slapping him 41 times and stomping on his chest
A Winston-Salem man was indicted Monday on charges that he repeatedly assaulted a disabled man, including stomping and then standing on the ma…
A couple flew to Hawaii despite knowing they were infected with the virus, police say. They were arrested.
"They knowingly boarded a flight aware of their positive COVID-19 test results, placing the passengers of the flight in danger of death," Kauai police said.
A Pfafftown man is accused of raping and sexually abusing a girl, starting when she was 7, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office an…
A representative of the N.C. Police Benevolent Association said Thursday that Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams displayed "outrageo…