First Horizon Corp. reported on Wednesday a 91% jump in second-quarter net income to $317 million. That's due to a one-time $225 million cash gain from the collapse of the planned sale to TD Bank Group.

In early May, the banks announced a mutual agreement to terminate TD’s $13.4 billion megadeal offer — a decision disclosed after they struggled for 14 months to get necessary U.S. regulatory approvals.

Excluding the cash payment, First Horizon had a 12% increase in adjusted net income of $219 million.

Diluted earnings were 56 cents a share while adjusted earnings were 39 cents a share. The average earnings forecast was 38 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Loan revenue rose 16% year over year to $631 million.

First Horizon added $50 million to its loan-loss provision for the second consecutive quarter. The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.