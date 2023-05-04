TD Bank Group and First Horizon Corp. announced Thursday a mutual decision to terminate TD's $13.4 billion megadeal offer — a decision disclosed after the banks struggled for 14 months to get necessary regulatory approvals.

The Memphis, Tenn., bank announced Feb. 28, 2022, it has agreed to be bought by Toronto-based TD.

The banks said in a joint regulatory filing that "TD does not have a timetable" for securing those regulatory approvals to be obtained by the May 27 deadline "for reasons unrelated to First Horizon."

"Because there is uncertainty as to when and if these regulatory approvals can be obtained, the parties mutually agreed to terminate the merger agreement."

Investors responded by sending First Horizon's share price down as much as 45% in pre-market trading from its $17.70 close on Wednesday before rebounding as the regular session neared. Pre-market trading tends to foreshadow early trading during the regular session.

The $17.70 share price already was down from the $25 per share offer from TD.

The proposed TB-First Citizens transaction would have been the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11.

It was eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019 that led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.

TD would have gained First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The termination agreement requires TD to pay a $200 million cash payment to First Horizon. The payment is in addition to a $25 million fee reimbursement.

“While today’s announcement is unfortunate and unexpected, First Horizon will continue on its growth path operating from a position of strength and stability,” First Horizon chairman, president and chief executive Bryan Jordan said in the filing.

“Our strong capital position, disciplined credit quality, expense control measures, and well-diversified and stable funding mix have enabled our business to navigate challenging banking industry dynamics and remain focused on executing our client-centric growth plan."

Meanwhile, TD chief executive Bharat Masrani said in the filing that “this decision provides our colleagues and shareholders with clarity."

"Though disappointed with the outcome, we move forward with a strong, growing franchise in the United States, servicing more than 10 million customers across our footprint."

That includes independently opening branches in the coveted and highly competitive Charlotte banking market

Where to go from here?

The termination decision was not unexpected given the struggles to gain the necessary regulatory approvals in the U.S.

On Jan. 19, the banks cited U.S. and Canadian regulatory approval issues in projecting a close in the second quarter. Those include the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, the U.S. Justice Department and the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions.

On March 1, First Horizon disclosed that there is no longer has a closing date, and there is no guarantee that all regulatory approvals would have been received by the May 27 deadline.

“We anticipate First Horizon renegotiates a closing date later in 2023, and that the merger ultimately closes,” Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Christopher Marinac said in April.

“In our opinion, First Horizon does not have many alternatives better than TD.”

On Thursday, Marinac said "we will re-assess our earnings and tangible book forecast in light on the company's new independent status. Reiterate 'neutral' rating supported by near-term uncertainty on earnings and company strategy."

Megadeal concerns

In June, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., requested that the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency consider blocking the megadeal.

Warren is joined by U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., in a letter asking the agency to investigate a recent Capitol Forum report that alleged customer abuses.

The lawmakers compared the TD issues with those involving the fraudulent customer-account scandal that has overshadowed Wells Fargo & Co. since the scandal erupted in September 2016.

Marinac said the Federal Reserve Board is “taking longer to approve large bank mergers.”

Marinac cited as an example that First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s $2.16 billion purchase of CIT Group Inc. of New York was delayed from an initial Oct. 15, 2021, closing date to Jan. 4, 2022.

First Citizens said on Oct. 4, 2021, that the Federal Reserve had not signed off on the deal at that time. It was the largest deal in First Citizens’ 122-year history.

The slowness of gaining regulatory approvals reflects that both the Fed and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau “have been signaling for months that they’re going to be looking more carefully and rigorously at big-bank mergers,” said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.

“We’re not exactly in a target-rich environment for big-bank mergers these days, so when the Fed signals it’s going to take a closer look, we all know what it’s really talking about.”

When it comes to this megadeal, Plath said he expected the termination "when it became apparent that TD was dragging its feet to complete this deal on rising recognition that the Fed's regulatory approval process was becoming much more of a burden than they anticipated, and more importantly, that TD's 2022 offer price of $13.4 billion, or $25 a share, is way more than First Horizon is worth in 2023."

"Even with the $200 million breakup fee that First Horizon is going to receive today, then next few weeks are going to present the bank with a bumpy ride."