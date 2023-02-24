TD Bank Group said Friday it has received all required regulatory approvals for its $1.3 billion purchase of investment bank Cowen Inc.

The companies project the deal will be completed Wednesday.

TD, based in Toronto, said the deal would accelerate TD Securities’ long-term growth strategy in the United States.

Cowen has a workforce of about 1,700. It would become part of TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities, expanding the overall bank’s workforce to more than 6,500.

In February 2022, TD Bank offered $13.4 billion for First Horizon Corp. TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

On Feb. 10, TD said it will take until at least late May to complete the megadeal. On Jan. 19, the banks cited U.S. and Canadian regulatory approval issues in projecting a close in the second quarter.