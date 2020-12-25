Teams led by experienced players have edge amid pandemic

Freshmen adjusting to the college level or sophomores to a new role despite no exhibition games amid virus-driven upheaval is a formula that has led to challenges for many.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has seen the impact on the Vols roster. The eighth-ranked Volunteers (5-0) had their first four games canceled amid COVID-19 concerns that included the coach’s own positive test, and didn’t take the court for their first game until Dec. 8.

“Our older guys, they’ve been able to handle the stops and starts better than the younger guys,” Barnes said.

“The older guys, they come into the gym and did what they were supposed to do. It’s the team concept where when we call something, the older guys get it and the younger guys are looking around saying, ‘What was that?’ But that’s where we have to have a different package with some of the younger guys. The older guys, they should know.”

And that’s where things get difficult for youth-laden squads like the unranked Wildcats — now 1-5 after Saturday's loss to UNC — and 20th-ranked Blue Devils.