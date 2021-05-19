Teamwork is alive and well

We’re getting very close to the time each year when I travel to North Myrtle Beach for my annual week of sand sculpting.

A handful of folks, each from a different city across the Southeast, make up our “team.” Our creations are elaborate, yet we do it for fun and not as part of any competition.

What does all that have to do with you if you’re in a job search?

Teamwork.

Here’s the back story…

John had been building small sculptures for many years. Twenty or so years ago, Ricky saw him laboring and offered to help. Together they were able to create something larger. Fast forward several years and I happened to see their work. I joined them and now we were able to create something even bigger and better. Over the years we’ve added Linda, Pat, and many others — too many to mention — including some very young “helpers” who just love to be a part of something so big.

By everyone pitching in we’re able to create something vastly superior to what any single person could achieve. Each of us plays a primary role — I’ll share mine at the end of this column — but no one is above or beneath doing whatever’s needed. Sound like something that might apply to your work life?