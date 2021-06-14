Tedeschi Trucks Band back on the road, prior to their band's new EP release

The “Layla” album by Derek and the Dominos became a rock and roll classic soon after its release 51 years ago, thanks to torrid songs of unrequited love, dueling guitars by two masters of the instrument and the searing riff that kicked off the title track. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks heard it regularly growing up.
“It was a big album for Derek and I both,” Tedeschi said recently from the couple’s home in Florida. “Derek said his dad used to play him and his brother David that record before bed.”
Their interpretation of the album, “Layla Revisted (Live at Lockn’),” will be released next month as the band hits the road for the first time since the pandemic shutdown. Tedeschi Trucks will perform at The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on June 22, a week into the band’s first real tour since early 2020.
The couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in December. One of their sons finished high school during the pandemic, missing his senior prom and graduation ceremony and launching his college career remotely. The parents stayed busy with a series of remote live performances dubbed the Fireside Sessions in Jacksonville and Atlanta, and by working on new songs and recordings.
“We wrote, basically, enough for three or four records,” said Tedeschi, who sings, plays guitar and writes songs. “We have a plan and I think it will start getting rolled out in January. For now, we have the live album that we did with Trey, and that came out awesome.”
Trey is Trey Anastasio of Phish, who joined Tedeschi and Trucks on guitar and vocals when they played “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs” from start to finish. That happened Aug. 24, 2019, at the Lockn’ Festival in Arrington, Va., south of Charlottesville.
The original “Layla” album paired two musical titans of the early rock era, Eric Clapton and Duane Allman.
“I’ve always had a huge crush on Eric, and that was my favorite record of his,” Tedeschi said.
Many of the songs were inspired by Clapton’s love for Pattie Boyd, the wife of a close friend: George Harrison of the Beatles. “If I could choose a place to die, it would be in your arms,” Clapton sang on “Bell Bottom Blues.” (Clapton married Boyd in 1979 after she and Harrison divorced, but she and Clapton split a decade later.) The album has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and repeatedly voted among the top rock albums ever made.
“My mom and dad would play ‘Layla’ and the Beatles’ White Album and Mavis Staples and Lightnin’ Hopkins,” Tedeschi said. “I had a nice mix of folk and blues and rock.”
Trucks was born eight years after Duane Allman died in a motorcycle accident, but he had a family connection to the Allman Brothers Band: His uncle, Butch Trucks, played drums for the group. The younger Trucks followed in Allman’s footsteps as a slide guitar wizard, and he has been a touring musician since before he became a teenager. He went on to become a member of the Phil Lesh Band, the Allman Brothers and Clapton’s touring band.
Another veteran of Clapton’s road band, Doyle Bramhall II, also joined Tedeschi Trucks for the “Layla” performance. Much of the preparation involved finding creative ways to give each musician a chance to shine.
“When we did ‘I Am Yours,’ for example, we had Doyle and Derek on it, who played with Eric on tour, and they even did that song with him,” Tedeschi said. “So they knew a lot of the guitar parts and stuff they wanted people to do. On that song, I played Eric’s part in standard tuning, up five frets, capoed, and Derek would play in his open tuning and then Doyle would have his open tuning, so there’d be all these different tunings.”
Tedeschi’s husky lead vocals on a number of verses added another fresh element to a batch of classic-rock staples.
The Tedeschi Trucks Band formed in 2010, releasing four studio albums and two live albums — not counting the forthcoming “Layla Revisited.” They will play music from throughout their career at their Winston-Salem show, but their record company has asked them to keep their wealth of new material largely under wraps for now.
Two dozen new songs were written from a prompt by Mike Mattison, who plays acoustic guitar and sings harmony for Tedeschi Trucks.
“Mike, our Harvard grad English major, gave us a really wonderful idea, which was to give us a theme that we could all base our writing off of,” Tedeschi said. “He picked an old 12th century poem. I can’t reveal all the stuff yet, but we all wrote from different perspectives of the poem. So all 24 songs kind of fit into that narrative, and we can portray it as a really cool concept record, as well as showing different sides of the writers in the band.”
