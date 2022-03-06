Television Q&A: What has Taylor Kinney been in besides 'Chicago Fire'?

Answer: Besides the “Chicago” series, Taylor Kinney has been seen in TV series and movies such as “Trauma,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” but appears to like keeping things low-key (even during a romance with Lady Gaga that ended several years ago). His official NBC biography is terse, listing just a handful of roles and a People’s Choice Award for favorite dramatic actor in 2016.

USA Today in 2012 summed up his early years this way: “Raised in Lancaster, Pa., by a single mother who worked as a dental hygienist, Kinney had no connection to Hollywood. In his sophomore year at West Virginia University, Kinney took an elective theater course that ‘held my interest outside of the classroom more so than any other subject I’d ever taken.’ ... He left school after his junior year, and after spending a year in Hawaii learning to surf, skydive and frame houses (‘I wanted a life experience of my own’) Kinney moved to Los Angeles and began auditioning.” Even after his acting career took off, he told USA Today, “I like walking around the woods and riding a motorcycle by myself for hours at a time and not talking about work all the time.”